Fun things to do in Philly this weekend

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

This Is The Week That Is

1812 Productions’ wildly-popular political satire, ‘This Is The Week That Is,’ officially returns to the stage this winter season. What makes this production so compelling is the way it changes based on what’s happening in the world. It’s Philadelphia’s own ‘Saturday Night Live‘ with a sprinkle of ‘The Daily Show’ and ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ in a way—and the performers match the caliber of what people can expect when headed to a sketch comedy show of this degree.

As a release states, inspired by the 1960s British television satire ‘That Was The Week That Was’, and created by co-founder Jennifer Childs, ‘This Is The Week That Is’ features a script that changes nightly, improvised comedy, musical parodies, and a versatile cast of comedy pros.

This year’s production will run Dec. 1 to 31 at Plays & Players Theatre, and tickets ($40-$45) are now on sale.

1714 Delancey Place, 1812productions.org

Santa Paws at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar

This Saturday, Dec. 3, the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Philadelphia will host Jolly Old Saint Nick for the afternoon, and you can bring your four legged friends along to snap some photos with him. Pictures are free but donations to no-kill shelter, Saved Me Rescue, will be accepted and encouraged. Treats, complimentary coffee, cocoa and cookies will also be provided for both pets and humans, compliments of Square 1682 and local doggie bakery, Salty Paws.

The event will take place this Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

117 S. 17th Street, hotelpalomar-philadelphia.com

Debbie Gibson at River Casino Philadelphia

Debbie Gibson is hitting the stage this Saturday, Dec. 3, in Philadelphia with her holiday tour, ‘Winterlicious: An Evening of Holiday and Hits’. As a release states, the show kicks off at 8 p.m. and contains a blend of classics, a duet of “White Christmas” with her “Daddy Joe,” and originals— including a duet called “Heartbreak Holiday” with her other favorite Joe, Joey McIntyre, co-written by the pop soulmates themselves.

The release also states, in addition, the holiday album being sold on site will include a 30th anniversary edition of “Sleigh Ride Remastered,” which will benefit the Special Olympics.

1001 N. Delaware Ave., riverscasino.com

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market

The annual pop-up has returned for the season and will run until Sunday, Jan. 1. Throughout the venue, Philadelphians can sort through an assortment of local offerings spanning artwork, home goods, ornaments, sweets, toys, apparel, jewelry, decorations, and more all from locals with a creative touch.

Highlighted local vendors include Tuck-Ins (inside-out s’mores,) Astro Vinyl Art, City Totes, Really Real Ginger, The Philly Tarot Deck, Tiger Snake Vintage and many more. On top of the local creatives offering their crafts and items for sale, food and spirits will also be offered on site. For one, Philly Phamous Foods will be serving up local favorites such as roast pork sandwiches, locally crafted sodas/ snacks and much more.

The Market will be back in conjunction with other attractions like the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink, the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin, the “Deck the Hall” Light Show presented by Independence Blue Cross, and the Wintergarden at Dilworth Park. Along with the Christmas Village vendors in the City Hall Courtyard and North Broad section, a release states.

madeinphila.com