Fun things to do in Philly this weekend

Looking for some fun and unique things to do this weekend in Philly? We’ve got you covered.

‘Cinderella’ at the Walnut Street Theatre

If the shoe fits, then head to the Walnut Street Theatre this weekend to watch a classic fan favorite come alive on stage. In this rendition of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’, the story features a lighthearted and romantic new book by Douglas Carter Beane (Sister Act), and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classics, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” according to a release.

The show will play on stage now until Dec. 31 and show times and more ticket information can be found online.

825 Walnut Street, walnutstreettheatre.org

Dr. Mütter’s Merry Emporium

This Sunday, Philadelphians looking for a unique gift can sort through 30+ vendors at the Mütter Museum when it hosts Dr. Mütter’s Merry Emporium. The seasonal artisan market stays true to its venue with unique trinkets ranging from taxidermy to “oddly fantastic public domain books” to dreamlike botanical illustrations to graveyard jewelry, and beyond.

As the release states, in total, shoppers will find ceramics, jewelry, art, clothing, and much more in a festive atmosphere in the building’s Mitchell and Ashhurst Halls. Admission is included with Museum tickets on Dec. 11 (reservations recommended) or guests can pay $5 to attend only the Emporium. The Market will run this Sunday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

19 S. 22nd Street, muttermuseum.org

Garden Railway at the Morris Arboretum

The grounds of Morris are always enchanting and fun to explore. But during the holiday season, their famous Garden Railway is transformed into a seasonal must-see for all ages. The Railway is free with admission to Morris when checking the venue out during the daytime. However, at night, the experience turns into the Holiday Garden Railway: Nighttime Express.

On select nights this month, visitors can check out the laser lights in the trees and sparkling fixtures along more than a quarter mile of track. Advanced tickets (recommended) are on sale and run for $0 to $22 from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org

Fishtown Freeze

The 4th Annual Fishtown Freeze and Winter Wonderland will be in full swing on Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon to 10 p.m. Throughout the event, visitors can find 20+ custom ice sculptures hand carved by Ice Sculpture Philly (and three live presentations), an ice bonfire, live entertainment, kids programming (at Frankford Hall from noon to 4 p.m.) and much more.

Two standouts of the event this weekend include the Holiday Shopping Spree at various Fishtown boutiques on Dec 10, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and an additional day on Dec 11, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. According to the release, with each purchase, shoppers will receive a sticker increasing their discount at the next store they visit. Philadelphians start with 5% off all purchases and it increases up to 20% with each store you purchase from.

There’s also the Union Forge Vodka Cocktail Crawl. While there, Philadelphians can enjoy the flavors of the season through craft-cocktails featuring Union Forge Vodka from the award-winning bars and restaurants throughout the Fishtown-Kensington neighborhoods. More info on the stores and bars participating and the full schedule of the Fishtown Freeze event can be found online. The event has a rain date of Dec 11 and is free to attend.

fishtowndistrict.com

The Nutcracker

A beloved tradition and a great option for a weekend activity in Philly is seeing the holiday magic come alive with the Philadelphia Ballet’s performance of ‘The Nutcracker.’

The tale of ‘The Nutcracker’ follows Marie and the Prince. Together the duo battle a Mouse King, dance in a glistening snowfall and celebrate in the land of sweets to create a magical journey that looks just as beautiful as it sounds. Every detail is exquisite from the costumes to the sets, and audiences feel as though they are completely transported to another land as the iconic Tchaikovsky score is performed. The show will run from Dec. 9 – 28 at The Academy of Music on the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

240 S. Broad Street, academyofmusic.org