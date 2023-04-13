Fun things to do in Philly this weekend

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

Pennsbury Manor Immersive Art Exhibit

This weekend, Pennsbury Manor will open an immersive art and sound installation by Indigenous artist Nathan Young, and it will stay on display for a full year at the Bucks County venue.

Titled “nkwiluntàmën: I long for it; I am lonesome for it (such as the sound of a drum),” the exhibit takes on the form of a self-guided outdoor tour through a “sound walk.” As a release states, Young’s work will take participants on a journey through Pennsbury Manor’s riverfront grounds with original compositions of music, personal narrative, and environmental recordings. Participants can access the recording through their own smart devices and headphones, or provided devices. Those who cannot visit in person can experience it through the project’s accompanying phone application as well.

The experience is meant to be meditative and immersive, and is ultimately inspired by the Native American saying, “Our songs come from the wind.”

400 Pennsbury Memorial Road, Morrisville, nkwiluntamen.com

Triple Bottom Brewery’s Cherry Blossom Pop-up

This pop-up comes from Triple Bottom in partnership with the Japan American Society just in time to view the cherry blossoms in Fairmount Park. Open until April 16, this new activation features brews, Japanese-inspired libations, and bites set up in the beer garden with picnic tables and restrooms right outside of Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center.

From the bar, visitors can find a Shofuso lager and radlers (beer with fruit juice), while from the kitchen, guests can enjoy bites available from Bao Buns Studio (think pulled pork bao buns, Asian nachos and more). The last two days of the beer garden will take place as part of the Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival Sakura Weekend, a spring celebration of Japanese arts and culture. Guests seated in the Cherry Blossom Beer Garden will be able to enjoy the performances scheduled for the second stage as well. More information can be found online.

triplebottombrewing.com

Sisterly Love Collective Panel + Cocktail Party

This Sunday, April 16, the Sisterly Love Collective is partnering with special guest Shari Bayer in celebration of the NYC-based author’s soon-to-release book, ‘Chefwise‘. According to a release, starting at 3 p.m., the event will begin with a cocktail reception courtesy of The Study’s CO-OP Restaurant & Bar, leading into a panel discussion hosted by Shari, with an intimate reading from her book. The event will run until 4:30 p.m. and is free, but registration is required through Eventbrite.

20 S. 33rd St., sisterlylovephilly.com

American Youth Circus Organization

This Saturday, April 15, The American Youth Circus Organization is hosting a Regional Festival. This day-long event, in partnership with the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, brings youth circus practitioners from all over the Mid-Atlantic region to partake in workshops, and to perform in a special showcase at the end of the event.

As a release states, while already-experienced circus kids will be able to take workshops such as “Club Passing” and “Creative Hoop Sequencing”, there is also a wide array of workshops for those who are new to circus, including “Intro to Aerial Silks”, “Trampoline for Beginners” and “Juggling 101.”

There are also opportunities to fly high with aerial techniques such as trapeze (static, flying, dance/single-point), fabric (silks, tissue), hoop (lyra), rope (corde lisse), and other apparatuses (sling, hammock, cloudswing, rectangle, sliding trapeze, ladder, perch, tippy lyra, triple trapeze, etc.) Acrobatics courses will also feature tumbling, partner acrobatics, group pyramids, handstands, and hand balancing.

Then to cap off the day, the showcase, taking place at 6:15 p.m., is a collection of the most talented youth circus performers in the region, and it is open to the public. Tickets are $10 at the door. Registration for the full day is $100, and there are discounts available for AYCO members and current PSCA students. Festival attendees, ages 8 and up, can register now to attend online.

6452 Greene St., americanyouthcircus.org

Banksy Was Here

This exhibition ultimately invites Philadelphians into the mind of the anonymous English-based creative. With his work seen around the globe, some of Banksy’s most recognizable pieces are displayed in the District’s rotating mixed use space (which previously housed Candytopia), and there are also some immersive elements to explore as well.

With over 80 creations, the two-story exhibition houses works from private collections and in collaboration with the Lilley Fine Art/ Contemporary Art Gallery.

By the end of the experience, Philadelphians will have seen an assortment of sculptures, installations, videos and photos including the classics of the legendary artist. The release also states that Banksy has been known to question the rules of the game of contemporary art, and is considered one of the main figures of street art. So, you’ll likely find some new favorites among the showcase.

And to get the full experience, visitors can opt-in to upgrade their ticket for a VR Experience at the end. It takes Philadelphians through about a 15 minute showcase of Banksy’s art where its meant to be—on the streets. A gift shop also holds a variety of items (clothes, posters, magnets and more) to peruse before you exit.

901 Market St., banksyexpo.com