Fun things to do in Philly this weekend

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We’ve got you covered.

60th Annual Philadelphia Folk Festival

Kicking off Aug. 18, the annual Philadelphia Folk Festival will once again be in full swing on the grounds of Old Pool Farm. As a release states, this year’s lineup includes Michael Franti & Spearhead, Punch Brothers (reviving their American Acoustic ensemble alongside Watchhouse and Sarah Jarosz), recent AMA-nominees The War & Treaty, plus Aoife O’Donovan, Hiss Golden Messenger, Arrested Development, and more. And like always, local talent will also be peppered throughout the weekend (the Festival runs until Aug. 21) with 37 Philadelphia-area acts from the Philadelphia Folksong Society’s Philadelphia Music Co-Op performing. The weekend will also feature a campfire open mic, and family-friendly entertainment from Ants on a Log, John Flynn, North Star Puppets, Give & Take Jugglers, and more bringing fun and silliness to the Dulcimer Grove children’s area.

The oldest continuously run outdoor music festival in North America has options for GA, VIP packages and camping. More information can be found online.

1323 Salford Station Road, Upper Salford Township, folkfest.org

Outdoor Movie at Dilworth Park

Pictures in the Park officially made its return to Dilworth Park last month, and kicked off a full schedule of free outdoor movies. The series, which is supported by TD Bank, will continue every Friday through Aug. 26 with showtimes beginning at sundown (approximately 8:15 p.m.) This week, Aug. 19, Philadelphians can check out ‘Jungle Cruise,’ with snacks available at the Air Grille Garden, plus beer, wine and cocktails for adults 21 and older. Bringing your own chair or blankets is also encouraged.

Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St., on the west side of City Hall, Philadelphia, centercityphila.org

Kidchella

Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse has officially bring back its popular Kidchella Music Festival series featuring Grammy-nominated, Emmy-winning and nationally acclaimed children’s music artists alongside local youth performers and community partners. This weekend’s theme (starting Friday, Aug. 19, at 4 p.m.) is Back to School, and while there, families can bring blankets and lawn chairs to hang in while listening to performances by Latin GRAMMY winner 123 Andrés and two-time GRAMMY winner Lucy Kalantari.

As a release states, the event will also include an art station with the Philadelphia Museum of Art, live critters from the Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion, and free giveaways of back-to-school supplies courtesy of Staples. Tickets are $12 per person (adults and children of walking age) or $6 for Smith members and ACCESS cardholders.

500 Reservoir Drive, East Fairmount Park, smithplayground.org

Dear Evan Hansen

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ has always been a fan favorite for theater-lovers and for those seeking out some connection. With music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul — and Pasek, who is an Ardmore native, was inspired by his time at Friends’ Central School for the show — the plot follows Evan Hansen, a high school senior with social anxiety, “who invents an important role for himself in a tragedy that he did not earn.” The show, based on the book by Steven Levenson, has been turned into a movie and has made its way on and off Broadway for some time. And along the ride, audiences of all ages have found relatability and catharsis in the music, the message and characters.

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ will play at The Shubert Organization’s Forrest Theatre from Tuesday, Aug. 16 to Sunday, Aug. 28 as part of The Shubert Organization and Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Broadway Series. Tickets can be purchased at telecharge.com, by phone at 212-239-6200, or at the Forrest Theatre box office.

1114 Walnut Street., shubert.nyc

The Oval XP

Philadelphians can head to The Oval XP every Wednesday through Sunday until Aug. 26.

The Oval XP showcases award-winning and talented local artists, makers and entrepreneurs, with art installations, live music performances, wellness programming and more, alongside numerous food and beverage pop-ups throughout the season, according to a release.

What catches the eye immediately at the venue is the 108-foot tall ferris wheel (offering riders never-before-seen views of Philadelphia – including 360-degree aerial views of the Ben Franklin Parkway, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Center City skyline) and the summer stage. The beer garden, on the other hand, is operated by Philly’s own Milkboy, and will feature 24 taps from local craft breweries alongside a rotating selection of pop-up menus crafted by local minority and female chefs.

Finally, for those looking for family-friendly programming, The Imagination Space at The Oval XP offers free immersive installations and amenities designed to engage kids ages 12 and under. As the release states, in The Imagination Space, visitors can enjoy nine-hole miniature golf course, imagination playground blocks and builder kits, and interactive gaming activities – like ping-pong, Connect Four and Legos, plus borrow books and instruments from the outdoor reading and music carts.

2451 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, theovalphl.org