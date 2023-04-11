Girl, 5, and woman seriously injured in North Philadelphia stabbing

A woman and a 5-year-old girl were in critical condition after a stabbing Monday night in North Philadelphia, authorities said.

Officers responded just after 7:35 p.m. to a report of a person with a weapon on the 1800 block of N. 20th Street, according to police. Inside a home, they found the child and a 37-year-old woman laying on the floor covered in blood, investigators said.

Authorities said the girl was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children with stab wounds to her chest, abdomen and left arm. The woman was stabbed several times in her chest and arms, according to police.

No one was arrested in the immediate aftermath of the incident, and investigators did not provide information about what, if anything, led to the attack.