It’s Global Wellness Day next weekend (June 12), and to celebrate, Philadelphians have a few options to well… get well.

What used to be sweaty workouts at the gym or implementing strict diets has evolved to include a wider spectrum of healthy habits — ones surrounded around self-care for both your physical and mental health. In Philadelphia, the options seem to grow more and more each year, and in 2022 there are plenty of ways to get your body and mind feeling right.

Here are some of the best local spots to check out for Global Wellness Day 2022.

City Hydration

Originally dubbed Wellness Above Walnut when it first opened, sisters Christie and Casey D’Arcy wanted a place where they could offer their services (Casey’s Luminous Chiropractic and Christie’s City Hydration) while also inviting in other wellness professionals to set up shop. The goal was to make maintaining a healthy lifestyle that much easier for patrons. However, after the pandemic, the offerings switched at this cozy office tucked away in the Philadelphia Building, and now City Hydration is at the forefront of what people can check out.

City Hydration’s official mission is to be the first choice for a client’s intravenous therapy because of their quality nursing staff, patient-centric care and wellness focus, according to their website. You can head to City Hydration for IV treatments, facials, immune boosters and more. They also offer IV infusions with NAD+, which has been trending recently – in large part, thanks to Justin Bieber, who has received weekly NAD+ IV treatments as part of his substance abuse recovery and to manage anxiety. It’s also commonly used for its energy-producing and anti-aging benefits.

But the draw is definitely the IV treatments which they offer in a variety of ways varying from Health Maintenance ($155), Migraine Relief ($165), Menstrual Relief ($175), Jet Lag and Fatigue ($139), Cold and Flu ($155), Hangover Relief ($179), Athletic Performance ($175), High Dose Immune Boost ($220), and Beauty ($179).

The services are also not just specific to the city either. As a release states, City Hydration also has a seasonal location in Avalon, New Jersey, but they will additionally be offering a limited pop-up experience in North Wildwood as well. Saturdays and Sundays throughout the hot summer months, North Wildwood residents can experience City Hydration’s luxury IV therapy in partnership with Keenan’s Irish Pub, while concierge IV treatments are available throughout the summer in Avalon, New Jersey. City Hydration registered nurses can now visit your home, beach rental, or hotel room for a customized and private treatment (perfect for bachelorette parties).

Multiple locations, cityhydration.com

OVME

As a celebrity loved medical aesthetics studio, OVME offers high-tech skin analysis to help address any skin concerns, according to a release. Services span from hydrafacials, to botox, to filler, to laser resurfacing and more. This boutique studio first opened in Bryn Mawr, and just opened their 2nd greater Philadelphia location in Marlton, New Jersey, so there are plenty of chances to check them out.

Away Spa at The W Hotel

The Away Spa located inside of The W Hotel offers a variety of treatments, and you get your first peek as soon as you walk through the door. There are manicure and pedicure stations— the latter with grand curtains tucked around them for a bit more privacy—but, there are also shelves chock full of products for anything you might be looking for in the health department.

However, your first taste of the spa comes in the form of a juice, or elixir if you prefer. It’s a wellness shot specifically concocted by the spa (you can ask the receptionist what’s in it for curiosity or health purposes) and for no cost, you can take the tasty shot to kick off your wellness journey there.

From then on, it’s up to you what you want to experience at Away. This spa offers an array of normal services along with some customizable packages and add-ons that will make your stay here unique. Treatments range from body scrubs and wraps, facials, hair and scalp treatments, lip treatments, manicures/pedicures, massages and men’s services.

1439 Chestnut St, marriott.com

FUEL Healthy Kitchen

With multiple locations across the city, it’s easy to head to this popular chain to find something nutritious and delicious to cap off Global Wellness Day in Philadelphia.

Throughout all of their locations, Philadelphians can find options that span fresh smoothies, acai bowls, salads, wraps and more, with most menu items available to accommodate a range of different diets including gluten free, vegetarian, vegan, and more. The best part? Customers can order in-person or preorder via the FUEL Healthy Kitchen app, or through all major third-party delivery platforms.

Multiple locations, fuelrechargeyourself.com