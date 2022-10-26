Where to sink your teeth into Halloween treats in Philadelphia

Looking for some Halloween treats in Philadelphia? From spooky sips to candy-clad pairings, here’s your guide to a delicious holiday in the City of Brotherly Love.

Assembly Rooftop Lounge

High above the city at the Logan Hotel, the venue’s Rooftop Lounge will be transformed into Haunted Heights at Assembly until Tuesday, Nov. 1. There will be a few menu items for the spooky holiday, including a booze-forward Pumpkin Spiced Latte ($16) comprised of espresso-infused vodka, coffee liquor, and pumpkin cream, in addition to a variety of other new spirits and libations (including a Bloody Frosé garnished with candy corn). Haunted Heights at Assembly will also feature spirited décor, scary movies, Halloween-focused bites (such as a Death By Chocolate pot de creme), and a DJ spinning spooky tunes and classics on Friday and Saturday.

1840 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, assemblyrooftop.com

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co.

With Neshaminy, Philadelphians have two different opportunities to check out a special Halloween activation—and it’s full of candy and beer. Visitors can join NCBC at its Dublin Taproom from Oct. 25-30 or at its Croydon Brewery on Oct. 29 to indulge in the limited-time offering. The $15 flight features the Warehouse Lager paired with Skittles, UltraCush Hazy IPA paired with Starburst, Punkless Dunkel paired with a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, and Rippin’ Pints paired with a Heath Bar.

And as a release states, additionally, both locations are hosting Halloween parties on Oct. 29. Dublin’s Halloween Hoopla will feature pumpkin painting, food specials, Happy Hour pricing, and a costume parade. Croydon’s Halloween Bash on the other hand will feature a bouncy house, pumpkin carving and painting, costume contests, a tarot card reader, vendors, food trucks, and a special screening of ‘Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man.’

Multiple locations, neshaminycreekbrewing.com

Townsend EPX

Halloween doesn’t always have to mean sugary treats. At this East Passyunk French eatery from Chef Townsend Wentz, Philadelphians can indulge in the Pumpkin Bisque ($16) prepared with ginger, maple, and pepitas, featured on both the nightly dinner and Sunday brunch menus.

1623 E Passyunk Ave., townsendepx.com

Gin Rickey’s at the Tropicana

If you’re headed down to Atlantic City, there’s a new drink in town just in time for Halloween. “The Watcher” is based on Netflix’s hit show and is served in a 42 oz martini glass. The new cocktail spans a vodka based witches brew (fruit punch), whole orange sliced in half and made to look like blood shot eyes (using gummy eyeballs), and is garnished with gummy brains.

And as a release states, on Oct. 29, Gin Rickey’s will be serving up Halloween fun with a competitive edge. The bar is hosting a costume contest with cash prizes for scariest, funniest and most unique attire of the evening (drawing at midnight). Those who attend can also get ready for the Goulling Pianos with Off the Edge and a late-night session from DJ Johnny B.

2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, New Jersey, ginrickeys.com

Trick or Cheese

Philly Cheese School always has an assortment of different cheese-pairing classes on the docket—including for Halloween. The venue’s “Trick or Cheese: Halloween Candy & Cheese Pairing Class” comes out to be $60 per person and will take place on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to dress in costume, while partaking in this one-of-a-kind cheese and Halloween candy pairing class, which will provide guests with tips and tricks on pairing sweet treats and classic candies with cheese.

701 South 9th St., phillycheeseschool.com

Craftsman Row Saloon

While here, guests will be able to indulge in the Halloween pop-up (which shows throughout the decor and the menu.) Some spooky updates include the Haunted Mac and Cheese ($14, four cheese blend, pumpkin, toasted breadcrumbs and pumpkin seeds), Mummy Dog ($11, a puff pastry wrapped hot dog, crinkle fries and ketchup-mustard dip), Jack’s Burger ($16, two smashed patties, American cheese, maple-candied bacon, pumpkin aioli and pumpkin seed topping on a martin’s potato roll which can be made vegetarian) and more.

And it wouldn’t quite be a trip to Craftsman Row without some milkshakes. Two new additions have hit the menu: This is Halloween (made with Bassetts chocolate ice cream, crushed Oreos, house-made Jack cookies, black rock candy, Oreo cookie crumble and black sprinkles), and the Gravedigger (made with Bassetts pumpkin ice cream and a donut crumble, vampire donut, rock candy and Halloween sprinkles). Philadelphians can check it all out for themselves at the Jeweler’s Row venue until the end of the month.

112 S. 8th St., craftsmanrowsaloon.com

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant

Iron Hill is also bringing a Halloween favorite—candy, and pairing it with what they do best, which is beer. Boo’ze & Candy Flights will be available Halloween Weekend, Oct. 28 – 31 at all locations starting at 4 p.m.

The $10.50 flights are available in two varieties: The Monster Mash Beer Flight boasts a Homestead Farmhouse Ale with Skittles, Pumpkin Ale with Candy Corn, Philly Phavorite IPA with Starburst, and a West Coast-style IPA with Sour Patch Kids. The Count Chocula Flight on the other hand features an Oktoberfest Lager with a Twix, Pig Iron Porter with Snickers, Pilsner or Golden Lager with M&Ms, and a Vienna Red Lager with a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup.

1150 Market St., ironhillbrewery.com