Hassman offers multiple open studies, including with HIV

Hassman Research Institute (HRI) is known in the area as a leading clinical research organization that conducts studies in a wide variety of therapeutic areas—including recently with HIV.

Hassman’s facilities are located a short drive away from Philadelphia in New Jersey—Berlin and Marlton both house campuses for the organization. The company boasts 35 years of experience specifically with conducting phase 1-1V Clinical Trials. For HIV specifically, Hassman is offering enrollment for open studies (you can see if you qualify online.)

For HIV specifically, treatment has evolved immensely over the years. Early on, HIV/AIDS was mainly being treated through primary care, and physicians who were involved typically had a large number of gay patients in their practice. Treatment evolved to the infectious disease route, but it was really primary care workers on the front line who were there in the beginning.

And in the beginning, someone infected would have to take upwards of 34 pills over three decades ago just to survive, and the mortality rate was rapidly increasing during the early years of the disease.

Now, however, it’s not a death sentence at all. And what was once numerous pills a day to stay alive has gone down to one. More advancements are set to be made still in the future, and it might not be as far away as you think. In today’s world, there’s even an injection that can be taken every two months in place of daily medication.

The hope by some is that eventually the injections will be spaced out even more, possibly every three or six months. Yet, there is still education needed about treatment and preventative measures—and altering some lingering stigmas.

Prevention can come from education spanning the disease, how it’s transmitted and understanding the facts. And its known by most in the medical field that if you’re at any risk at all, you should be on PrEP, very easily.

As said before, Hassman is currently taking patients in 2022 for the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) for an open study.

As their official website stated: “HRI is committed to delivering high-quality services to each study participant. Quality is a foundation of our company and for each and every study we execute, our dedication to quality is uncompromised.”

And what are the benefits of enrolling? According to a previous Q&A with Metro, Hassman’s Dr. Steven J. Glass cited the amount of care that someone can get in a clinical trial—whether they have great insurance or not. Although he was specifically involved with mental health, Glass also cited that with clinical trials, Hassman is working on protocols, so there’s more flexibility when it comes to care.

