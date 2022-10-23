Haunted Circus Mansion 2022: What to expect

This weekend, the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts will showcase one of its largest annual events—the Haunted Circus Mansion.

Described as “playfully frightful and spooky,” the experience essentially brings visitors on a journey through the 26,000 square foot school and sanctuary that’s filled with dark hallways, abandoned classrooms and long-forgotten secret spaces.

“Haunted Circus Mansion is one of Philly Circus’ biggest annual events. Every year, our students both adult and youth get excited about putting together fun, eerie, sometimes silly Halloween acts for the public. This year our haunted path is being done by our Youth Troupe – be prepared to see some spooky creatures,” says PSCA’s Haunted Circus Mansion Coordinator Victoria Pirenoglu in a statement.

Pirenoglu continued, “Philadelphia School of Circus Arts has a history of presenting some exciting Halloween shows. The building and grounds have so much character and personality, every year we are trying something new to add life to different parts of campus and create a different experience than the year before. We hope to see everyone out from our Mt. Airy and Germantown community, as well as families from around the region.”

The path involves a 10 minute walk-through experience with a small group, the release states. Those interested should note that paths are only accessible by staircase. Groups will depart on the paths according to their timed tickets and for those that “survive,” they will find their way to the church sanctuary, where a Halloween celebration awaits with drinks, entertainment, craft making and a haunted circus show.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and will continue until—what the Philadelphia Circus School calls it—a fiery ending. There will also be special performances from local youth troupes throughout the event.

The production team for the Haunted Circus Mansion is made up of Rachel Lancaster, Victoria Pirenoglu and Elliot Gittelsohn. The group reportedly prioritized making the path and showcase of PSCA’s students both spooky and artistically entertaining. “Haunted Circus Mansion lets our students showcase their talents and creativity outside of our classes,” a joint statement read.

The spooky path begins at 6:30 p.m. when the path opens. After each path, Philadelphians can hangout and dance while they wait for the PSCA Haunted Circus Student Showcase, plus games, and other fall fun. All ages are welcome. Youth tickets ($10) and adult tickets ($15) are available for purchase through brownpapertickets.com. For a full release and additional information about Philadelphia School of Circus Arts (6452 Greene St.), visit phillycircus.com