Healthcare Power Players – Dr. Mary Elizabeth Vitucci, Family Physician, Suburban Community Hospital

Joining us for today’s edition of #3Q3M is Dr. Mary Elizabeth Vitucci, the director of medical education, director of osteopathic education, associate director of the family medicine residency program, and a family medicine doctor at Suburban Community Hospital. Dr. Vitucci is also an associate faculty member at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. In this interview, Dr. Vitucci discusses her hopes for the future of healthcare, which includes a shift toward promoting wellness and preventive medicine. Dr. Vitucci emphasizes that our focus should be on promoting healthier lifestyles rather than on just treating diseases.

