Healthcare Power Players – Dr. Sanul Corrielus, Founder and CEO, Corrielus Cardiology

Joining us for our last #3Q3M interview with Metro’s Healthcare Power Players is Dr. Sanul Corrielus, the founder and CEO of Corrielus Cardiology. Dr. Corrielus is a community cardiologist who volunteers on several board committees and advisory boards. He is also the published author of Healing the Spartan: A Breakthrough Plan to Heart Health and Longevity. In this interview, Dr. Corrielus shares some insights into heart health. He discusses just how big of a role stress plays in contributing to heart disease, and emphasizes the need for individuals to develop mechanisms that will help them control and contain stress.

