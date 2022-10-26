Healthcare Power Players – Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Ocugen, Inc.

Joining us today is Dr. Shankar Musunuri, the co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Ocugen, Inc., a biotechnology company that develops vaccines for public health and gene and cell therapies to treat eye diseases. Dr. Musunuri brings over 30 years of experience to the Ocugen team. Prior to co-founding Ocugen, he held senior leadership roles at several companies, and spent nearly 15 years at Pfizer. In this interview, Dr. Musunuri discusses some of Ocugen’s innovative advances. Their first product, a modifier gene therapy platform, is currently undergoing Phase I trials. Ocugen’s second program will reach clinics next year and targets age-related macular degeneration, which affects nine to 10 million Americans.