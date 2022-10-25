Newspaper cover

Healthcare Power Players – Dr. Tami Benton, Psychiatrist-in-Chief, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Meet Dr. Tami Benton, the psychiatrist-in-chief, executive director and chair of the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, and clinical director of child and adolescent psychiatry at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Benton is an expert in the field of mental health and is devoted to supporting children who are struggling with psychiatric and behavioral issues. In this interview, Dr. Benton shares her hope for the future of the healthcare industry and highlights the need for a shift to preventive and integrated care.

