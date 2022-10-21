Healthcare Power Players – Michael Young, President and CEO, Temple University Health System

Meet Michael Young, the president and CEO of Temple University Health System and a five-time CEO with more than 30 years of proven healthcare leadership experience. In this interview, Michael discusses his career in healthcare management, mentioning how he started off as a biology major and economics minor wanting to go into the field of dentistry. While pursuing his graduate degree, Michael completed an internship at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, where he was asked to stay on as an administrative resident. After that, he made the move to Lancaster General Hospital, where he was the CEO, and has since held roles at Erie County Medical Center, Grady Health System, Pinnacle Health System, and Lutheran Health Network.