Healthcare Power Players – Wendy Nickel, President, Health Care Improvement Foundation

Meet Wendy Nickel, the president of the Health Care Improvement Foundation, a Philadelphia nonprofit that translates the community’s voice into actionable strategies through collaborations with health systems and other stakeholders. Wendy has over 25 years of experience in healthcare quality and improvement and aims to address the systemic issues that plague the industry. HCIF’s programs focus on quality improvement, patient safety, and population health, and include projects that collect racial, ethnicity, and language data with the goal of reducing healthcare disparities.

