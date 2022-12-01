Enjoy sights of the season with the Holiday Light Trolley Tour

It’s that time of the year again where the city is bright and merry with holiday lights. And to see the best of them in one night, Founding Footsteps is back with another Holiday Light Trolley Tour.

While on the Jolly Trolley, the roving vehicle will be decked out with holiday decorations while making stops at the city’s most popular holiday light displays including: Miracle on S. 13th Street, The Smedley Street Christmas Spectacular, Santa’s Speakeasy at Mainstay Brewing (Craft Hall), and Sto’s Christmas Pop-Up.

As a release states, the tour will also pass by Winterfest at Penn’s Landing, The Betsy Ross House and City Hall. Time permitting, earlier tours may stop at Franklin Square and later ones at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The tour is BYOB and will feature live music. Tickets ($55-$60) are now on sale. Advanced purchase is highly recommended and are discounted for Monday through Wednesday tours. Tours run through Dec. 31. Guests will meet and depart from Craft Hall, located at 901 N. Delaware Ave.

For additional information and tickets, visit foundingfootsteps.com