Honeysuckle Provisions and Home Appétit team up for some food for the soul

If you haven’t yet checked out Home Appétit yet—a weekly meal delivery service for busy professionals and families on-the-go—now you certainly have a tasty and meaningful incentive to do so.

The local service has teamed up with Omar Tate (Esquire Chef of the Year 2020, TIME 100Next in 2021, and as seen on Netflix’s ‘High on the Hog’) and Cybille St.Aude-Tate of West Philadelphia’s Honeysuckle Provisions to offer a special menu for one week only.

Honeysuckle is known in the city as an Afrocentric grocery and cafe primarily featuring goods from Black farmers and purveyors, and for this specific activation, the delivery service will be featuring three dishes to benefit Philly’s own Beat the Block.

The program, selected specifically by Omar and Cybille, is hosted by Pastor Carl Day, and it serves high-risk young men impacted by gun violence to help them take steps toward having meaningful careers, and to be the charitable partner and benefactor.

“Cybille and I were recommended Beat the Block by local activist friends after seeking advocacy programs that focus on anti-gun violence culture within the Black community,” explains Honeysuckle Provisions co-founder, Omar Tate in a statement.

Tate continued: “Historically, most localized activism and corrective justice movements begin within the community through faith-based organizations such as the church and more recently have included mosques as well. This practice has carried into our modern time with groups like Culture Changing Christians and we’re honored to support their meaningful mission” Tate continued.

Through Home Appétit, Philadelphians can now support the cause by ordering meals—which are now available to reserve on their website, and will be available to do so until Friday, March 17 for a March 20 delivery.

Dishes include the Creole-Spiced Chicken Breast with braised greens, Rice and Beans with house sazón, and Yamz Bread (made with locally sourced sweet potato flour, sweet potato puree, and whole wheat flour) with squash butter. As a release states, these menu items are a taste of “Honeysuckle at Home,” a rotating bundle offering dinner for two people.

As the release also states, this collaboration is part of an ongoing charity initiative in which Home Appétit supports a local chef and their organization of choice. To date, they have donated more than $45,000 to various organizations through the program since 2020. Past culinary partners for Home Appétit include Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon, Dionicio Jimenez, Nick Elmi, Jim and Kristina Burke, and Tyler Akin.

Home Appétit delivers every Monday on a weekly, non-subscription basis to Philadelphia, South Jersey, Delaware, and the surrounding suburbs, including towns in Montgomery, Bucks, Delaware, and Chester counties. For more information, visit homeappetitphilly.com