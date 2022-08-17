Jane Fonda and Whoopi Goldberg shine in ‘Luck’

By Gabriela Acosta, MWN

Jane Fonda and Whoopi Goldberg became the voices of the characters of ​​Babe the Dragon and The Captain, respectively, in Apple TV+’s first digital animated film called ‘Luck.’

The actresses shared their excitement to be part of this story that features Sam Greenfield (Eva Noblezada) as the unluckiest person in the world, who – when she stumbles upon the never-before-seen Land of Luck – sets out on a quest to bring good luck to her best friend. But since no humans are allowed, her only chance is to join the magical creatures who live there to do so.

“I wanted to do an animated film for a long time and this is the first time I was offered a role. It was by Skydance, a company I trust. So when they told me they wanted my voice for the pink Dragon, leader of the Lucky Kingdom, it was great… who wouldn’t want to do that?” Fonda shared. “The challenges are very different, you don’t have anyone with you, there are no other actors, everything comes out of your head with the help of the director, and I could say that surprised me.”

The actress revealed that if there’s one thing she has in common with the character, it’s trying to always look good:

“Don’t you think she’s a little vain? She has long eyelashes, she cares about how she looks, I wanted her to have ambivalent feelings about breathing fire and smoke; sometimes it’s quiet and convenient, and she grieves, she’s a bit like me,” she said with a laugh.

Jane Fonda also shared her way of perceiving good and bad luck:

“I want them to be less afraid of bad luck, to understand that bad luck is part of good luck, it’s the opposite side of the same coin. With bad luck, you can also learn a lot. There’s an expression, ‘God doesn’t come to us from our achievements and trophies, he comes from our wounds.’ For example, I don’t use good luck charms, I just meditate,” she said.

Whoopi Goldberg, who plays the role of The Captain, made it clear that she likes the inclusion in the stories.

“I don’t want them to think about anything other than having a good time with great animation, because those are the things I need them to think about. That’s the way it will be once they leave because it will come to that if that’s what they absorb. So I just want them to have popcorn and candy, just have a good time and enjoy it.”

‘Luck‘ is now available on Apple TV+.