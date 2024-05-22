Your ultimate guide to visiting the Jersey Shore in 2024

Sign up for our Daily Email newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest local news throughout Philadelphia.

It wouldn’t be summer without heading to the beach, and with so many options to choose from just over the bridge and beyond, we’ve rounded up the ultimate guide to Jersey Shore beaches in 2024.

Cape May

The southernmost beach in Jersey also happens to be one of the most charming along the state’s coastline—Cape May is known for its neighborhoods packed with grand Victorian houses and quirky shops and restaurants. Tourists like to hit the beach here and also stop by the city’s historic Light House, Cold Spring Village and South Cape May Meadows among other scenic attractions.

If you’re looking for a place to stay though, a hidden secret is about a 20-minute drive in Wildwood Crest. Madison Resort Wildwood Crest is one of the area’s largest beach resorts and it recently opened with 200 guest rooms, three restaurants, two pools, cabana and poolside seating for 100+, two hot tubs, beachfront wedding options, two fitness centers, two rooftop event spaces and pet-friendly accommodations.

To get a full picture on what to do and where to stay in Cape May, visit capemay.com and to learn more about Madison Resort Wildwood Crest, visit madisonresortwildwoodcrest. com

Wildwood

Wildwood is a big family destination for a reason—the town offers plenty of opportunities for rides, water parks, mini golf, restaurants, boardwalk games, and even tram cars cruises with a view of the beach. The award winning Wildwood beaches are the widest on the Jersey Cape, but there’s plenty to see and do around town as well, including the famous Doo Wop Experience museum with 1950s and ’60s artifacts.

One other unique way to spend your time in Wildwood (and also, as it so happens, Cape May) is with South Jersey Tiki, a BYO food and drink cruise with three vessels currently in its fleet. Boat options span space for up to 6, 12 and 18 passengers, and all boats are equipped with speakers, coolers, onboard bathrooms, and captains overseeing the rides. The largest boat also houses a wrap-around bar and additional crew.

With dockings out of both Wildwood and Cape May, there are a few different experiences that visitors can opt for to customize their cruise including bar hopping charters on the water, trips to a sandbar called “Champagne Island” and swimming off their Big Kahuna Tiki Boat. Reservations can be made online or over the phone at 267-772-2107.

To get a full picture on what to do and where to stay in Wildwood, visit wildwoodsnj.com and for more information on South Jersey Tiki, visit southjerseytiki. com

Atlantic City

Atlantic City is known for its casinos and clubs, but what many might not know is just how diverse the offerings are in this coastal town. On top of different bars and restaurants, AC also has Steel Pier, a boardwalk full of activities, a new indoor/outdoor water park that recently opened and a long line of beach bars added to its repertoire.

Many flock to this city for concerts, spas and other amenities, but one new addition to Atlantic City that stands out comes from The Hook. The Hook is a fresh concept by Spiegelworld, an entertainment company founded by innovative entrepreneur Ross Mollison. The venue’s centerpiece is its show, which is described as a comedy burlesque made for adults housed in the venue’s 450-seat theater.

There’s also an Italian-American psychedelic dining experience, a boutique bar serving up beers and craft cocktails in the lobby called the Horse Dive Bar, and a breezy new boîte located on the Atlantic City Boardwalk next to the establishment’s main entrance called Cheval de Plongée.

To get a full picture on what to do and where to stay in Atlantic City, visit atlanticcitynj.com and for more information on The Hook, visit spiegelworld.com/ shows/the-hook

Asbury Park

Asbury Park has positioned itself as a shore-side destination full of beachfront, lively boardwalk activities, global cuisine, a thriving art scene, and non-stop events, entertainment, and nightlife options. Asbury also offers visitors opportunities to step into history with the 1920s Paramount Theatre and The Silverball Museum stocked full of video games, arcade games and pinball machines on view, some dating back to the 1930s.

One way to experience everything that this beach-side destination has to offer is by staying at The Asbury. The hotel also gives patrons access to Asbury Lanes aka the fan-favorite concert venue, historic landmark, and vintage bowling alley that offers weekly entertainment, and the Asbury Lanes Diner. The venue also has a pool stocked with a bar, and a rooftop venue with some of the best views in town called Salvation—all you have to do is book your stay.

To get a full picture on what to do and where to stay in Asbury Park, visit cityofasburypark. com and for more information on The Asbury, visit theasburyhotel. com

Sandy Hook

Sandy Hook is a big-time seaside destination in New Jersey, but not just for beachgoers. The town also holds a lot of history with plenty of maritime and military influences spread throughout its city limits for history buffs. Another slice of the past comes from the Sandy Hook Lighthouse, built in 1764, and it’s considered the oldest operating in the United States.

While in Sandy Hook, visitors can also opt to check out Gunnison Beach, where the sand extends 600 to 800 yards from the waterline to the dunes, or opt to go kayaking or camping at one of the town’s many dedicated spots. Families looking to spend the day on any of Sandy Hook’s beaches are also in luck, between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the admission fee is $20 for cars and SUVs.

To get a full picture on what to do and where to stay in Sandy Hook, visit visitnj.org/city/ sandy-hook