Jet Wine Bar will host a tamale market this weekend with local talent

Hot tamales in the cold weather for a good cause? Sign us up.

This weekend, South Street’s Jet Wine Bar will be hosting a one-day-only Tamale Market from 2 to 5 p.m. While there, Philadelphians can try an assortment of tasty treats, drinks and more in the venue’s Wine Garden (located right next to the bar.)

A portion of food proceeds from the event will be donated to Puentes de Salud; a nonprofit organization that promotes the health and well-being of the Latino immigrant community in South Philadelphia through high-quality medical services, innovative education programs, and community development (and neighbor to Jet Wine Bar) according to a release.

The event this weekend will feature a specialty cocktail—rumored to be a mezcal-spiked hot chocolate—and plenty of tamale options from some of the area’s top chefs. Talent includes the Culinary Director of Sojourn Philly, Lucio Palazzo, who will be representing Jet Wine Bar, plus Chef Brendan Fox from sister restaurant Rex at The Royal, Chefs Mariana and Julio with their pop-up Victoria en Philly, Chef Reuben Asaram from Reuby, Chef Nia Minard and many more.

Each chef will be on site to try out their own assortment of a tamale—such as Chef Nia Minard’s take on Mississippi hot tamales—and each one will show off a signature style. All tamales will be sold by chefs separately in a “pay as you go” style setting, with prices ranging from $3 to $8 each.

On top of the pop-up, Philly’s own “global vineyard” offers meats, cheeses, small plates, sandwiches, and snacks to complement their unique, diverse selection of wines from around the world.

Located at 1525 South Street, Jet Wine Bar’s hours of operation are Sunday noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday through Friday 5 to 11 p.m. and Saturday noon to 11 p.m. Happy hour is available Wednesday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. For more information. visit jetwinebar.com