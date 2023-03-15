Jinny’s Kitchen is first Korean entertainment show distributed globally by Amazon Prime

By Gabriela Acosta, MWN

South Korea has become a country that makes noise around the world, not only because of the k-pop phenomenon with bands like BTS, Blackpink, Exo, Super Junior or Straykids, among others. But also thanks to popular movies and series.

And now we see that trend continue with the premiere of ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’.

In a small town of Bacalar, in Mexico, Jinny’s Kitchen is introducing Korean street food to the local community. For several months now, social networks have been buzzing with news that South Korean stars were in Mexico to become part of the program, including Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik and Kim Taehyung, better known as V from BTS.

“The place where we arrived was beautiful; the color of the sea, the landscapes at sunset… that fills me with memories. We didn’t get to know much about Mexico, because we were there for a short time, but I had a lot of fun,” said actress Jung Yu Mi. “I made friends with Taehyung, who is a great human being, very sensitive and humble. You can imagine that one of the members of BTS, with so much popularity, does all the things we normally avoid, such as sweeping, cleaning and washing dishes. But that’s what he did.”

The restaurant was adapted for the reality show, so the South Korean artist explained that they had to get used to the climate, culture, language and different personalities.

“Usually, I don’t vent my frustrations with friends and something very strange happened with my co-workers. They all took out their frustrations on me. [*Laughs*] Maybe because I am a woman.”

Yu Mi added: “There were also slight clashes because of the pressure, some anger and shouting that you will see in the programs. We all became friends and added a new adventure under the sun and moon of Mexico.”

Yu Mi has a great sense of responsibility within the reality show, especially regarding gimbap (a Korean dish made with boiled rice). Park Seo Joon was second on board in the kitchen; while V and Choi Woo Shik were in charge of bringing people into the restaurant and doing general duties.

“It was fun to see big celebrities in different areas without glamour or filters. We had to learn some Spanish words. We all took care of Taehyung, who at times is like a naughty boy, and at others, a man true to his ideas and very sincere who only had ramen for dinner. He also got to know tequila and liked it so much that he named it his favorite drink,” Yu Mi concluded.

Jinny’s Kitchen is now available on Prime Video.