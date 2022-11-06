Kensington mass shooting leaves 9 injured

Nine people were wounded after multiple gun-wielding suspects fired dozens of shots into a crowd Saturday night in Kensington.

Authorities said the mass shooting occurred at around 10:45 p.m. on the 800 block of E. Allegheny Avenue, near the busy “K&A” intersection with Kensington Avenue.

Four of the victims — all men between the ages of 23 and 27 — were taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in critical condition, according to police. The others who were shot — three men and a woman — were being treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.

The shooters unloaded at least 40 bullets after getting out of a black vehicle, First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford told reporters at the scene. Authorities did not report any arrests.

Two people were killed, including a 12-year-old boy, and six others were injured in separate shootings Saturday and Sunday across the city.

Police said the boy was shot in the head just before 9:15 p.m. Saturday inside an apartment on the 3100 block of N. 33rd Street in North Philadelphia. He died at Temple University Hospital just before 11 p.m.

The victim was accidentally shot by his 14-year-old cousin, according to multiple media reports. An adult was also reportedly taken into custody.

Earlier on Saturday, a 41-year-old man died after being shot six times at around 2 p.m. on the 2300 block of N. 25th Street in North Philadelphia, authorities said. Investigators said a suspect was apprehended.

On Sunday, at around 10 a.m., someone shot a 21-year-old man in the shoulder, hip and face in the Nicetown section of North Philadelphia, police said. The victim is expected to survive.

A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in the left foot at around 9:15 a.m. Sunday on the 6100 block of Stenton Avenue in East Germantown, according to authorities.

Police said a 37-year-old woman was shot twice in the arm by her boyfriend just before 6 a.m. Sunday on the 600 block of E. Indiana Avenue in Kensington. She was hospitalized in stable condition, and the shooter was not immediately arrested.

In Fairmount, a 21-year-old woman was struck in her ankle after shots were fired at around 4:15 a.m. Sunday near the corner of Parrish Street and Corinthian Avenue, investigators said.

Officers were called to Pennsylvania Hospital at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday after a 21-year-old man showed up with a gunshot wound to his right wrist, authorities said. Investigators said he was shot a short time earlier on the 500 block of Washington Avenue in South Philadelphia.

A 22-year-old woman was in critical condition after being shot in the chest at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday inside a house on the 6700 block of Guyer Avenue in the Elmwood neighborhood of Southwest Philadelphia, according to police.

Authorities apprehended a suspect at the scene.