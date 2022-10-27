Knead with the best of them through Kismet Bagel’s new classes

What started out as a hobby during quarantine has turned into a bread-winning business opportunity for one local couple—and we mean literally.

For Jacob and Alexandra Cohen, Kismet Bagels began in May 2020 as an idea and a way to keep themselves busy while out of work. Soon enough, the homemade carb-filled treats then advanced to become a super successful pop-up/wholesale business, expanding early on to GoPuff, and then eventually, a sought after item for Philly food pop-ups. And the expansion keeps growing.

According to a release, Kismet has now launched a series of bagel and bialy-making classes for the fall, with available Saturday dates including Oct. 29, Nov. 5 and 19. So, Philadelphians who love the taste of the local brand’s treats can now have a hand in making their own from start to finish.

The classes will take place at Kismet Bagels’ headquarters of MaKen Studios North located at 3525 I Street. The experience takes a total of 3 hours, with hours being from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For $125 per person, guests will learn how to make bagels and bialys from scratch, and everyone goes home with 12 bagels, six bialys, schmear, merchandise, and more.

Owners Jacob and Alexandra Cohen plan on running two classes per month going forward as well, so if you can’t snag a spot quite yet, you’re not out of luck.

And for those who just want a taste without all of the kneading and rolling, Kismet also has a brick-and-mortar in Fishtown at 113 E Girard Ave. The 540 square-foot space features takeout ordering, and the store will be open Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.—or whenever they sell out—and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or sellout.

“All of the people who came to work for us over the past two years have helped build this into a community where people are blossoming,” said Jacob Cohen in a statement at the time of opening. “We’re so excited to expand our business and allow more people who have been with us during the pandemic to come onboard full-time.”

The shop features a fresh bread program with Sam McNamara making sourdough loaves. Pastry chef Erica Pais will also providing fresh pastries daily, as she also manages the shop. Additionally, there will be drip coffee from Moonraker Coffee Roasters, grab-and-go items, rotating salads, various bagel sandwiches, loose bagels, loose bialys, schmears, spices and more. As a final touch, all sandwiches will have the option to add a potato latke for $2.50 as well.

Kismet also continue to wholesale bagel packs and schmears at businesses such as Di Bruno Bros., Riverwards Produce, GoPuff, Rally, Steap and Grind, various farmers’ markets and more.

To find out more information on Kismet Bagels and their new bagel/bialy making classes, visit kismetbagels.com