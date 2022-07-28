Local chefs trade in their food truck for Fishtown brick-and-mortar

Chefs locales cambian los carritos de comida por locales tradicionales en Fishtown

A medida que las innovaciones de la cocina de Rebecca Baez y Omar Martinez continúan creciendo, también lo hace su entorno.

El dúo se mudó a Filadelfia desde la ciudad de Nueva York y creó un food-truck (carrito de comida) de comida mexicana, y ahora han cambiado las ruedas por paredes con un nuevo restaurante en Fishtown, La Chingonita.

“Nuestra relación floreció trabajando juntos en un restaurante de la ciudad de Nueva York”, dice Báez. “Omar recibió una oferta para ser jefe de cocina en un restaurante de Filadelfia que no nombraré, justo antes de la pandemia, con tantos obstáculos que superar”.

Con la apertura de ese restaurante sin Martínez y la pareja necesitando trabajo, “juntamos nuestros centavos” y compraron un food-truck.

“Basamos el carrito en el hecho de que no pudimos encontrar buenos tacos aquí en el norte de Filadelfia, extrañábamos nuestra propia comida en Nueva York y queríamos que la gente disfrutara lo que disfrutamos nosotros”, dice Baez. “Comenzamos con los tacos Al Pastor, pero tan pronto como pusimos los tacos de Birria como un especial, todo explotó”.

Y con eso, su food-truck de 4×8 en Girard Avenue frente a Beer City (“¿Qué va mejor que la cerveza y los tacos?”) se convirtió en una opción para los especiales de almuerzo de Baez y Martinez.

“Nuestro primer día ganamos $36, de lo cual estábamos muy emocionados. Luego, cuatro meses después, recibimos visitas regulares e influencers de TikTok, lo que significaba que vendíamos todo en tres horas”.

Tras el éxito de su camión de comida, Báez y Martínez abrieron La Chingonita en 413 E. Girard Ave. en mayo de 2022, y el menú de la pareja se ha expandido exponencialmente con el espacio del nuevo lugar. “Estamos felices de no estar comprimidos en ese camión todos los días”, dice Baez con una sonrisa.

Tener algo tan simple como las tradicionales “aguas frescas” con sabores de frutas es increíble para Báez porque esas bebidas son algo que ella y Martínez no podrían haber preparado y servido en un pequeño carrito de comida. Tampoco lo es la rica caja de picnic “Pruébalo todo” que ahora están disponibles para almuerzos y cenas en los parques vecinos de Fishtown, como Penn Treaty, así como para las cenas familiares en casa.

“Con la caja, queríamos abrir el restaurante a lo grande y mostrarles a todos que podíamos hacer más que tacos de Birria”, dice Báez sobre una caja repleta de tacos de camarones, tortas veganas, burritos y conchas.

“Queremos hacer platillos con arroz y frijoles. Omar se muere por hacer brunch porque le encanta cocinar huevos, así que estaremos abiertos los domingos”, dice Báez sobre los planes futuros. “Ahora nos complementamos muy bien. Cuando empezamos, éramos competitivos entre nosotros buscando los mismos puestos, como un reality show de comida parecido a ‘Hell’s Kitchen’. Sin embargo, nos dimos cuenta de que formamos un gran equipo. Sus puntos fuertes son mis debilidades y viceversa y cada uno de nosotros compensa al otro. Ambos nos ayudamos a poner los pies en la tierra. Ambos somos creativos e innovadores, mientras que Omar mantiene todo auténtico: es un tipo de grandes ideas. Y cada uno de nosotros queremos introducir y compartir elementos de nuestra propia cultura en el menú de La Chingonita”.

Local chefs trade in their food truck for Fishtown brick-and-mortar

As the innovations of Rebecca Baez and Omar Martinez’s cuisine continues to grow, so does their environment.

The duo relocated to Philadelphia from New York City and created a Mexican food cart, and now have traded in their wheels for walls with a new brick-and-mortar restaurant in Fishtown, La Chingonita.

“Our relationship blossomed working together in a New York City restaurant,” says Baez. “Omar got an offer to be chef du cuisine at a Philly restaurant I will not name, right before the pandemic, with so many hurdles to overcome.”

With that restaurant opening without Martinez and the pair in need of work, they “pooled our pennies,” and bought a food cart.

“We based the cart on the fact that we couldn’t find good tacos here in North Philly, missed our own food in New York, and wanted people to enjoy what we enjoy,” says Baez. “We started with Al Pastor tacos, but as soon as we put Birria tacos up as a special, everything blew up.”

And with that, their 4×8 food truck on Girard Avenue in front of Beer City (“What goes better than beer and tacos?”) became a go-to for Baez and Martinez’s lunch specials.

“Our first day we made $36, of which we were very excited. Then four months later, we had regulars and TikTok influencers visit, which meant we’d sell out each day within three hours.”

Following the success of their food truck, Baez and Martinez opened La Chingonita at 413 E. Girard Ave. in May 2022, and the pair’s menu has expanded exponentially with the roominess of the new venue. “We’re just happy not to be squooshed into that truck every day,” says Baez with a laugh.

Having something as simple as traditional Aqua Frescas “fresh waters” with fruit flavorings is amazing to Baez because those drinks are not something she and Martinez could have prepared and served in a tiny food cart. Neither is the rich, picnic “Try It All” box they now make available for lunches and dinners in the neighboring parks of Fishtown such as Penn Treaty, as well as for family-style dining at home.

“With the box, we wanted to open the restaurant big and show everybody we could do more than Bierra tacos,” says Baez of a box overflowing with shrimp tacos, vegan tortas, burritos and conchas.

“We want to do platters and rice and beans. Omar is dying to do brunch because he just loves to cook eggs, so then we’ll be open on Sundays,” Baez says of future plans. “We compliment each other very well, now. When we first started out, we were competitive with each other going for the same positions, like a reality food show such as ‘Hell’s Kitchen’. We realized, though, that we make a great team. His strengths are my weaknesses and vice versa and each of us make up for the other. We both ground each other. We’re both creative and innovative, while Omar keeps everything authentic – he’s a big idea guy. And we each want to introduce and share elements of our own culture to the La Chingonita menu.”