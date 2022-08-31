These local brands offer the perfect Labor Day sippers

Whether you’re headed to the beach this weekend, have a BBQ to attend or just need some rest and relaxation — local brands have options for that.

Two Robbers Seltzers

Two Robbers is the City of Brotherly Love’s first-ever hard seltzer company, and many have followed in the footsteps of their successful design. With a best-in-class hard seltzer product, Two Robbers has seen explosive growth within the region since first hitting shelves a few years ago. Made with all-natural ingredients, and without any added sugars, sweeteners, concentrates or other complex additives, the hard seltzer offers a light and refreshing taste. The beverage is also low calorie, low carb and is naturally gluten-free. Flavors range from pineapple ginger, to watermelon cucumber, and there are a variety of flavors to peruse in between.

tworobbers.com

New Liberty Distillery

Looking for a treat and a night out to close out the summer in Philadelphia? According to a release, South Kensington’s craft distillery (and home to award-winning spirit lines such as the revived heritage Kinsey brand), launched its lush al fresco cocktail garden earlier this year for patio season, complete with a rejuvenated craft cocktail menu featuring a breezy and tropical Surf’s Up ($12) crafted with Dreadnought White Rum, Single Prop Coconut Rum, cream of coconut, pineapple, house tiki bitters and a cherry.

1431 Cadwallader St., newlibertydistillery.com

Boardroom Spirits

Summer is prime margarita season, and to satisfy your tequila craving, Boardroom Spirits launched a new classic canned cocktail earlier this year, available online and at the distillery. Made with natural flavors, the canned margarita cocktail is made with an agave spirit and Boardroom’s own orange liqueur and is available for $16.99 for a 12-ounce, four-pack with a 9% ABV. However, Philadelphians and beyond can sift through a variety of ready-to-drink bottled cocktails and premium spirits online for pickup, delivery (including Philadelphia), or shipped throughout PA from Boardroom.

575 W. 3rd St., Lansdale, boardroomspirits.com

Mingle Mocktails

For those looking for a lighter and/or sober option, Mingle Mocktails is available in a can or bottle and tastes like an actual cocktail. Flavors range from a cucumber melon mojito to a blackberry hibiscus bellini to a cranberry cosmo to a blood orange elderflower mimosa. Cans, bottles or variety packs can be bought online or in some alcoholic and non-alcoholic retailers around Philly.

minglemocktails.com