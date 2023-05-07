LaNeshe Miller-White named Philadelphia Young Playwrights executive director

LaNeshe Miller-White has spent her career working to raise Philadelphia creative voices, and now she will continue that mission with Philadelphia Young Playwrights.

The organization’s Board of Directors recently named LaNeshe Miller-White as Executive Director. A veteran of the Philly arts and culture scene, Miller-White brings with her more than 15 years of experience. She is a graduate of Temple University, where she worked with Philadelphia Young Playwrights in 2004 by performing in her first Philadelphia acting role in a PYP showcase. Her experience with PYP comes full circle from being a new actor performing in her first show for PYP to now returning to lead the organization.

“LaNeshe is uniquely suited to increase the visibility of PYP’s impact in Philadelphia and the region,” said PYP Board President Peter Mastriano. “She has a unique set of artistic and leadership skills, along with deep connections for our community… She brings with her a passion for making a difference and getting things done. We are thrilled to have her join our organization for our next chapter.”

As the organization’s new Executive Director, Miller-White will help Philadelphia Young Playwrights champion and celebrate student voices through the art of playwriting — both in schools and in the community. Current programs include in-school programs, an annual playwriting festival, resident playwrights, playwriting workshops and classes, and community-based programs.

“Philadelphia Young Playwrights is such a stellar opportunity to introduce students to the power of playwriting and using creative writing to express ourselves and connect with one another,” said Miller-White. “As a big advocate for keeping arts experiences in schools I am so excited to join PYP as Executive Director and be a part of enabling arts education for Philadelphia area youth.”

Miller-White will continue to remain active in producing theatre through her work with Theatre in the X. She will also take to the stage this May with a role in the Philadelphia Artists Collective world premiere adaptation of Jane Eyre at Christ Church Neighborhood House.

“When I came to Philadelphia in 2004 to attend Temple University, my very first theater gig within the first few weeks of arriving here was as an actor in the yearly fall PYP showcase at Temple,” said Miller-White. “I have always been extremely touched and inspired by the scenes and plays the students participating in PYP programs have written.

“I am so honored to be able to join PYP in the capacity of Executive Director and lead the organization in bringing the transformative power of playwriting into classrooms.”

For more about the work and team at Philadelphia Playwrights, follow @pyplaywrights and visit phillyyoungplaywrights.org .