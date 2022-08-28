Fresh spots to check out for Main Line Today Restaurant Week

Main Line Today Restaurant Week kicked off last week, and if you still haven’t had the chance to check out its culinary offerings, you’re definitely not out of luck. Foodies and those looking to do something a bit different will be able to experience the Main Line’s culinary scene until Sept. 4 through an abundant amount of prix fixe offerings.

And there will be some old favorites from years past, but also, some new spots added to the mix.

Fresh venues involved in the multiple-week culinary celebration include Autana Authentic Venezuelan Food, Bar Alimentari at Di Bruno Bros., Fayette Street Oyster House, Gullifty’s, Osushi, Rosa Mexicano, Roz & Rocco’s and more.

Like in previous years, the 14-day culinary celebration will showcase the talents of top chefs, restaurants and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties. But, in 2022, new price points will be offered for both lunch and dinner.

For lunch, Philadelphians can look for $25, $30, and/or $35 menus (plus beverage, tax and gratuity), or head out to the area for dinner with $30, $45, and/or $55 menus (plus beverage, tax and gratuity). Restaurants can choose what works best for them, offering lunch, dinner, or both—dine-in and takeout.

Some stand-out dishes include the Salmon Pipian from Rosa Mexicano, along with churros, chicken flautas, enchiladas and more being offered on their dinner menu. For something a little comforting in terms of cuisine, Bar Alimentari is offering Iberico ham sliders, a chilled Maine lobster salad stack, house-made spaghetti and meatballs and even an additional wine flight for $20.

If you’re looking instead for some sushi, Osushi is offering a variety of starters (think crispy tuna rice, miso black cod, shishito peppers), mains (think beef teriyaki, honey miso salmon, and a smattering of rolls), and dessert (think a matcha crepe cake, cheesecake and more.)

Roz and Rocco’s is another Italian spot on the list of spots for Main Line Today Restaurant Week, and its offering up ricotta and honey toast, rigatoni all vodka, a cookie plate and more. Gulliftys is more of an American styled spot, and will be offering chipotle cinnamon bruschetta, pizza flammonluke, Caribbean jerk wings, classic homemade pies and other dishes to round out their RW menu.

Other venues taking part in the foodie celebration include some of the most celebrated names in the Main Line region, including 118 North, Amis Trattoria, Autograph Brasserie, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, Jasper’s Backyard, Lola’s Garden, Pizzeria Vetri, King of Prussia and Devon, Savona, Stove and Tap, Streetlight Kitchen & Bar, Terrain Cafe, Verbena BYOB and more.

The culinary-clad event is made to showcase the best of the best in the area, but there is a highlight on independent and locally operated restaurants —though you don’t have to be one to participate.

Main Line Today is also supporting and collaborating with the Share Food Program and Chester County Food Bank through Main Line Today Restaurant Week to bring continued awareness of local community food needs (and for more about these charities, visit sharefoodprogram.org and chestercountyfoodbank.org.)

Philadelphians can save the dates and follow @mainlinetoday #MLTrestaurantweek on social media for updates and previews. For a full list of sponsors, restaurants, menus and other details, call 610-325-4630 or visit MainLineToday.com/Restaurant-Week