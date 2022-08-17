Main Line Today gears up for its delectable Restaurant Week

Philly has a ton of amazing spots to eat — that’s no secret. But a bit of a lesser-known fact is just how diverse and vast the culinary scene is on the Main Line.

Well, not anymore.

Foodies and those looking to do something a bit different will be able to experience the Main Line’s culinary scene from Aug. 22 to Sept. 4 through Main Line Today Restaurant Week, which the area is gearing up for this weekend.

Like in years past, the 14-day culinary celebration will showcase the talents of top chefs, restaurants and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties. But, in 2022, new price points will be offered for both lunch and dinner.

For lunch, Philadelphians can look for $25, $30, and/or $35 menus (plus beverage, tax and gratuity), or head out to the area for dinner with $30, $45, and/or $55 menus (plus beverage, tax and gratuity). Restaurants can choose what works best for them, offering lunch, dinner, or both—dine-in and takeout.

According to a release, early sign-ups have netted some of the most celebrated names in the Main Line region, including 118 North, Amis Trattoria, Autograph Brasserie, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, Jasper’s Backyard, Lola’s Garden, Pizzeria Vetri, King of Prussia and Devon, Savona, Stove and Tap, Streetlight Kitchen & Bar, Terrain Cafe, Verbena BYOB and more. New additions for fall include Autana Authentic Venezulan Food, Bar Alimentari at Di Bruno Bros., Fayette Street Oyster House, Gullifty’s, Osushi, Rosa Mexicano, Roz & Rocco’s and more.

“We are thrilled to present our largest line-up to date,” said Main Line Today Associate Publisher Marie Edwards in a statement. “We couldn’t be happier with the participating restaurants that really showcase the amazing culinary talent in every pocket and corner of the Main Line and western suburbs. We want to make a real and genuine difference to the smaller and independent mom-and-pop restaurants that have been profoundly affected by the pandemic… We hope to see everyone out there supporting these amazing chefs, culinary teams and restaurants that are the backbone of our communities.”

The culinary-clad event is made to showcase the best of the best in the area, but there is a highlight on independent and locally operated restaurants (though you don’t have to be one to participate.)

Main Line Today is also supporting and collaborating with the Share Food Program and Chester County Food Bank through Main Line Today Restaurant Week to bring continued awareness of local community food needs (and for more about these charities, visit sharefoodprogram.org and chestercountyfoodbank.org.)

“Thank you to Main Line Today magazine for including the Chester County Food Bank as part of Restaurant Week,” said Chester County Food Bank CEO Andrea Youndt in a statement. “This partnership helps to bring awareness to the Chester County Food Bank and its mission to ensure access to real, healthy food. We hope that as people dine to support our local restaurants, they will also consider supporting hunger relief efforts in their community.”

The release also states that restaurant registration is now open and continues through the first day. Philadelphians can save the dates and follow @mainlinetoday #MLTrestaurantweek on social media for updates and previews. For a full list of sponsors, restaurants, menus and other details, call 610-325-4630 or visit MainLineToday.com/ Restaurant-Week