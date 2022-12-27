Newspaper cover

Man charged in Christmas Day killing

Mehkial Heredia
Philadelphia Police

A Montgomery County man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Christmas Day inside a Center City hotel.

Authorities said Tuesday that Mehkial Heredia, 24, of Gilbertsville, shot a 37-year-old man at around 3 p.m. Sunday at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown Hotel on the 200 block of N. 17th Street, near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The victim’s name has not been released, and police have not commented on a possible motive.

Heredia, who is being held without bail, was charged with murder, burglary and possession of an instrument of crime, according to court records.

Jack Tomczuk

Jack Tomczuk is a Philadelphia native who started as a news reporter for Metro in March 2020 (just a couple days before COVID hit). Previously, he wrote for the Northeast Times, The Sun newspapers in Burlington and Camden counties and the Press of Atlantic City.

