Man charged in Christmas Day killing

A Montgomery County man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Christmas Day inside a Center City hotel.

Authorities said Tuesday that Mehkial Heredia, 24, of Gilbertsville, shot a 37-year-old man at around 3 p.m. Sunday at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown Hotel on the 200 block of N. 17th Street, near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The victim’s name has not been released, and police have not commented on a possible motive.

Heredia, who is being held without bail, was charged with murder, burglary and possession of an instrument of crime, according to court records.