Sign up for our Daily Email newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest local news throughout Philadelphia.

Police said a man was hospitalized after being shot Wednesday night inside a KFC restaurant in North Philadelphia.

The shooting occurred at around 8:30 p.m. at the chain’s location at Broad and Clearfield streets, according to authorities. A 20-year-old man was shot once in his right arm, and officers took him to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, investigators said.

No one was arrested in the immediate aftermath of the incident.