Man who killed lover ‘because he was gay’ receives life in prison

A 23-year-old man is set to spend the remainder of his life in prison after a jury convicted him of killing his gay lover and setting his body on fire in Fairmount Park, in what authorities believe was an attempt to cover up his sexuality.

Kylen Pratt fatally shot 20-year-old Naasire Johnson in February 2022 inside his Brewerytown home and later left his charred remains to be found by dog walkers along a trail near Glendinning Rock Garden, in the eastern section of the park.

Based on information from Johnson’s friends and relatives, Assistant District Attorney Cydney Pope said she would characterize the murder as a hate crime. Data retrieved from Pratt’s cell phone, she added, indicated he entered online searches for “murdering in cold blood,” “having sex with dead bodies” and “traits of a psychopath.”

“This was an individual who was killed because he was gay and because the man who killed him did not want anyone to find out that he was in a relationship with him or that he had sex with other men,” Pope said at a Monday news conference.

Pennsylvania’s hate crime law does not cover violence based on a victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Legislation incorporating those groups, and other reforms to the ethnic intimidation statute, passed the state House nearly a year ago but have stalled in the Senate.

Johnson’s remains were discovered Feb. 20. Authorities had to conduct a DNA analysis, which took a week, to identify the body.

“This body was the worst burned body I have ever seen,” Pope said. “The body was almost unrecognizable as a human.”

Cynthia Johnson, Naasire’s grandmother, recalled through tears how she was not able to see her grandson when he was laid to rest. She said he graduated from the Charter High School for Architecture and Design and described him as a “lovable person.”

“Sometimes, I just force myself to get to sleep because my heart is so torn in so many pieces,” Cynthia Johnson told reporters. “Sometimes, I just wish I could say, ‘What you doing in your room, Naasire?’”

Detectives zeroed in on Pratt after receiving an anonymous tip.

Investigators, while searching his house on the 2900 block of W. Oxford Street, saw a large bleach stain and a host of cleaning products, according to the DA’s Office. Pope said authorities pulled up carpet and found Johnson’s blood underneath. There was also blood splatter on the ceiling, she added.

Law enforcement recovered the murder weapon, a 9mm gun, in the house and utilized cell phone records to place Pratt in the area where Johnson’s remains were discovered, according to Pope.

Pratt was found guilty of first-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm, abuse of corpse and other crimes Friday, Sept. 27, after an initial trial earlier this year ended in a mistrial due to juror misconduct, prosecutors said.

A judge handed him the mandatory sentence – life in prison without the possibility of parole – plus an additional 4-and-a-half to nine years behind bars.