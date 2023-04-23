Man killed in Olney hit-and-run crash

A hit-and-run crash claimed the life of a 47-year-old man early Sunday morning in Olney, authorities said.

He was standing outside a double-parked car just after 2 a.m. on the 5600 block of N. Mascher Street when a vehicle struck him, investigators said. Medics rushed him to Einstein Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Police did not publicly identify the victim on Sunday.

The car, described as possibly being a white or silver BMW SUV, continued south on Mascher before turning left on nearby Wentz Street, according to investigators.