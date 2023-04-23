Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Crime

Man killed in Olney hit-and-run crash

By Posted on
hit and run Olney
Getty Images

A hit-and-run crash claimed the life of a 47-year-old man early Sunday morning in Olney, authorities said.

He was standing outside a double-parked car just after 2 a.m. on the 5600 block of N. Mascher Street when a vehicle struck him, investigators said. Medics rushed him to Einstein Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Police did not publicly identify the victim on Sunday.

The car, described as possibly being a white or silver BMW SUV, continued south on Mascher before turning left on nearby Wentz Street, according to investigators.

About the Author

Jack Tomczuk

Jack Tomczuk is a Philadelphia native who started as a news reporter for Metro in March 2020 (just a couple days before COVID hit). Previously, he wrote for the Northeast Times, The Sun newspapers in Burlington and Camden counties and the Press of Atlantic City.

Jobs in Philadelphia

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Philadelphia

Post an Event

View All Events…

News

Entertainment

Sports

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites