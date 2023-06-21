Man, 20, killed in West Philadelphia double shooting

Authorities on Wednesday identified a young man killed in a double shooting in West Philadelphia.

Rahmeer Jackson, 20, died a short time after he was shot in the head just before 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 5200 block of Walnut Street, police said. He lived near the scene of the shooting, according to investigators.

A second victim, an 18-year-old man, suffered gunshot wounds to his arm and hand, authorities said. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No one has been arrested in connection with the killing.