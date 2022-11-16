Millie Bobby Brown is ready to crack the case in ‘Enola Holmes 2’

By Maria Estevez, MWN

The little sister of Sherlock Holmes is back in ‘Enola Holmes 2.’ Reprising her role in the 2020 movie—adapted from the novels by Nancy Springer—Millie Bobby Brown’s character returns to Victorian England as the 19th-century investigator, who has recently opened her own agency but is struggling to find clients.

A desperate girl turns up seeking help in finding her missing sister. The case, however, proves far more puzzling than expected, and Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world that takes her from London’s sinister factories and colorful music halls to the highest echelons of society — and eventually, to 221B Baker Street itself, the famed residence of Enola’s older brother Sherlock, played again by Henry Cavill.

Metro recently sat down with Brown to learn more.

You said that your relationship with your older brother helped with this shooting. Can you tell us in what way?

My older brother Charlie and I have a very strong relationship but we are very different. I am very out there and outgoing and Charlie is an introvert who is very intelligent and brilliant but very very different and shy. I do think that Sherlock is very much like that. My brother is very much like Sherlock, so that really helped me form that kind of relationship with Sherlock and Enola.

How would you describe the relationship between Enola and Sherlock?

It is a very real, very authentic kind of sister and brother relationship. They are very truthful and very different. We are telling a real story about a brother and a sister.

There is a lot of empowerment of women and sisterhood prior to the movie and of course symbiotic in the character of Enola. Do you enjoy that aspect of the story?

I think that now it is very important to tell stories of sisterhood, especially stories like this one. Enola is an incredibly gifted and brilliant character who is a feminist in her own right and in this film, she gets to explore being a detective which is really exciting because the last film was about finding who she is. Here we get to follow her career and what she wants to pursue.

You worked as a producer of the first movie, and you did it again now. Is there anything that makes you feel proud of being a producer?

As a producer, I felt very proud of finishing this movie through COVID. We filmed the movie during the pandemic and we kept all of our crew and cast safe despite the fact that there were some cases. That, to me, makes me very proud that as a production we protected the people on set and we made a beautiful film out of it.

Knowing what we know about Enola, is this a feminist story?

I think it would be silly of me to tell women what to take away from the film because that is not the point. The point of the film is for women to watch and take something unique and different from it. I wouldn’t want to tell people what they feel because everybody’s reaction would be different. Something I take away from the film is that you can be alone to be able to set your path but allow allies to walk that path with you.

‘Enola Holmes 2‘ is now streaming on Netflix.