Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue in KOP runs on food, flavor and family

Restaurants have been in the Glazier family for quite some time now. Penny, her husband Peter, and son Mat all have been in the food and beverage business for almost two decades, and the hard work of the family turned into multiple locations and venues throughout the states and beyond, even reaching Puerto Rico.

There was the swanky Strip House on 12th Street in New York City, which then expanded locations, and when they sold that brand, they bought and brought back Monkey Bar on 54th.

“We’re interested in these historic places. Strip House used to be an Italian restaurant and it was maybe 50 years old when we bought it from them. We try to keep some of that history. We had Monkey Bar on 54th Street, Michael Jordan’s steakhouse in Grand Central for 20 years, and a catering business,” explains Penny.

The Glaziers decided to let go of their past brands and businesses and in doing so, were then approached with the concept of buying Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue.

“It was the complete opposite of who we were,” continues Glazier. “We were white tablecloth restaurants—I mean, we won Best Design, for our two or three star [venues] at a time. So this was like a complete change for us.”

The change evolved to taking over Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue on Flatbush Avenue near the Barclay’s Center in New York, and then to expand to King of Prussia with another expansion on the way to Huntington, Long Island, coming up.

“And that’s how we got into the barbecue business. It’s fun, as opposed to the white tablecloth, and it’s a very different mindset when you come to a barbecue restaurant. It’s a huge cross-section of people who all come for one reason—to have great barbecue, have fun and have great drinks. We have great whiskey and bourbon drinks, good music and TVs, if that’s your thing,” continues Penny.

Morgan’s in KOP opened during COVID, as did some other Glazier spots (“I guess we like a challenge,” says Penny), but the business, which isn’t too far from the KOP Mall, has been successful.

The pull comes from the food and drinks, and probably the smoker that the establishment brought in from Texas.

“Our success is [through] the meats that are smoked—it’s a big hit. The brisket, pulled pork, ribs, burnt ends. And we do this beef rib, which is ginormous, and people actually come and they know that we run out fast. So they sit until the chef takes it out of the smoker,” says Penny.

Morgan’s also did a collaboration with Philly’s own Pat’s King of Steaks for a brisket cheesesteak, which Glazier says is another hit—as are the platters (which showcase multiple options), five different types of mac and cheese dishes, and a lot more smoked options which even span tacos and queso.

“People who know barbecue—and even if they don’t—fall in love with the fact there is a smoker there. Most barbecue restaurants use choice, but we use prime for our brisket. The whole thing is that you come early and stay late—but when the brisket runs out, it’s out.”

Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue also does catering, and they are available for delivery on some of the popular food apps. But if the food brings people into the venue, they stay for the drinks.

Glazier notes the venue’s whiskey and bourbon section is quite expansive and popular—as are the drink flights. The restaurant also on occasion has whiskey tastings (the next is May 19), and for more specials, the month of May—which happens to be National BBQ Month—will also hold some pulls. Morgan’s also partners sometimes with local businesses nearby, and the venue is planning to host live music and open more outside tables when the weather gets warmer.

“I’m always trying to think of new ideas and ways to make the experience great for people,” finishes Penny. “But I think the most important thing is people can come have great food, drinks and a great time—the hospitality [here] is a big part of that, too.”

To learn more about Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue (160 N. Gulph Road, Suite 1397, King of Prussia), visit morgansbrooklynbarbecue.com