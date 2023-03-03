The glitzy Morris Animal Refuge Fur Ball returns to help our furry friends

Philadelphians and their furry friends have a spirited event to look forward to this month. Morris Animal Refuge’s 26th Annual Fur Ball is back this year, and tickets are currently on sale for the gala on March 26.

This Ball marks the largest event for Morris—and it also helps fuel their mission to benefit homeless, abandoned and unwanted pets of the Greater Philadelphia region. This year’s celebrations will take place at one of the city’s most notable cultural institutions, The Franklin Institute (in the Benjamin Franklin National Memorial Hall.) The Fur Ball will feature an extensive silent auction, music by DJ Perry Angelozzi, access to the Heart and Brain exhibits at the FI, and more.

“The Fur Ball is our largest fundraiser of the year,” said Lewis Checchia, Executive Director of Morris Animal Refuge in a statement. “The funds we raise are critical for our ability to help find forever homes for our animals. Last year, proceeds from the Fur Ball helped us adopt out over 1000 animals and maintain a 97% save rate —and we are looking to save even more lives in 2023.”

The night kicks off with a VIP cocktail hour from 6 to 7 pm, followed by the event reception from 7 to 11 pm. The release puts it best: Attendees can look forward to a glamorous evening of dancing in the elegant memorial hall at The Franklin Institute, as well as gourmet fare and an open bar featuring signature cocktails. Entertainment will be courtesy of DJ Perry Angelozzi, and partygoers will have the opportunity to meet some of the shelter’s most adorable kittens and pups at the giant Heart Exhibit as well.

The gala will be emceed by WMMR’s Preston and Steve, and among all the glitz and glam of the evening, the Fur Ball will recognize outstanding members of the Morris Animal Refuge community. Guests can help support those members and raise funds by participating in a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, and a live-auction style Fund The Mission—and with the latter, sponsor Arm & Hammer will match all pledges up to $8,500.

This year, a special recipient will be announced as the Shelter’s Elizabeth Morris Award—an honor reserved for leaders in the animal care community who truly embody the spirit of rescue. In 2023, Bill Lucia will receive the award.

“We are so excited to announce this year’s Elizabeth Morris Award recipient, Bill Lucia,” said Emmy Homan, Director of Development and Marketing at Morris Animal Refuge in a statement in a statement.

Homan continued: “Bill is an incredible animal lover who has a special place in his heart for senior animals looking for their second chance. For more than a decade, he has been improving the lives of animals in need through his work with organizations like Morris and The Grey Muzzle Organization. We are honored to have his support and are thrilled to have him as the award recipient at this year’s gala.”

Morris Animal Refuge in Center City has been serving the City of Brotherly and Sisterly Love for way over a century—Elizabeth Morris first started her services to animals along with her friend Annie Waln in 1858, and their work was first known as the Morris Refuge Association for Homeless and Suffering Animals.

The Morris Animal Refuge then opened its doors years later in 1874, and by doing so, Morris opened the first Animal Shelter in the United States and the Refuge has since provided many “firsts” for the nation when it comes to animal welfare. The Fur Ball helps cement and propel all the work that this organization does for our furry friends in Philly. And if you can’t make it on the 26, donations can still be made to the Fur Ball and the Shelter online.

For more information visit phillyfurball.com. To purchase tickets, visit go.rallyup.com