Mural Arts debuts a very moving piece of art in Kensington

When Mural Arts Philadelphia started the Porchlight Program—designed to help achieve universal health and wellness amongst those who call this city home—the facet of the cultural organization set out to do some good while living up to the belief that “art inspires change.”

And that ideology continues with their latest initiative in Kensington.

Beginning this week, on Oct. 6, there will be a brand new Mural Arts’ Kensington Storefront van wrapped with a unique design. The Ford Taurus cargo van, which was a gift from the Snider Foundation and Anderson Family Foundation, is intended to support the expansion of the Kensington Storefront’s arts, culture, and wellness programming in the 19133, 19134 and 19125 ZIP codes.

Donning the side of the automobile is work from one artist, who was chosen based on input from the community out of four submissions. And now, the public is invited to see what the latest artistic initiative driving change is all about.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. to noon, Mural Arts will be onsite along with its Executive Director, Jane Golden, plus those who were involved with the winning design, and D3 (also known as Die, Dumping, Die!) a collective from the Fairhill and Kensington neighborhoods which promotes a clean, caring, and connected community.

Alongside the new van, Mural Arts will celebrate artists that have brought public art pieces and murals to the public with live art-making pop-ups by creatives who have brought various murals to inspire the community. And as a release states, there will also be some details released regarding the new Kensington Storefront, which is open and now located at 3208-3210 Kensington Ave. The venue will share space with the Color Me Back program, and it was made possible through Shift Capital.

The festivities this Thursday will also feature a special performance for the community by the Mural Arts Environmental Justice program. This group specifically works to rectify and activate around environmental justice issues through “the intersection of socially engaged public art and environmental justice activism.” And D3’s involvement also serves the purpose of bringing attention to the problem of dumping in Philadelphia.

As a release states, in addition to hosting neighborhood cleanups, Die, Dumping, Die! also hosts a performance called “A Funeral for a Dump Site,” illustrating how dumping impacts communities. Through vibrant costumes, dance, and celebration, neighbors will hopefully be inspired to take action against illegal dumping.

With this new initiative, Porch Light, which was created in partnership with the City of Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services, will continue its mission through art. On top of the new van in Kensington, the group also regularly offers year-round workshops, community meetings, health forums, and paint days. And equally, the Porch Light program has produced an ongoing list of murals and transformed public spaces.

The new van located in Kensington from Mural Arts is also part of 2022 Mural Arts Month, presented by TD Bank, celebrated in October. The 2022 theme – A Universe of Possibility – explores art that ignites change with activity-filled fun and offers the chance for the community to learn about the murals that make Philadelphia the “Mural Capital of the World.”

For information, visit muralarts.org