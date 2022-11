Created by Rob McElhenney, Megan Ganz and Charlie Day, ‘Mythic Quest’ stars McElhenney as Ian Grimm, the creative director of MQ, Charlotte Nicado as the lead engineer and later the co-creative director, Poppy, and David Hornsby as David Brittlesbee, the executive producer of MQ—who in the first two seasons had a hard time speaking up. That all changes in Season 3.