Where to celebrate New Year’s in Philadelphia

Whatever you’re looking for to ring in the New Year in Philadelphia, here are some of the best options in the City of Brotherly Love.

City Cruises

Why not make New Year’s special this year by doing something a little bit different—City Cruises Philadelphia is hosting both brunch and dinner cruises on Dec. 31 to say goodbye to 2022. The activations will include onboard entertainment, a DJ, buffet-styled meals, photo ops, scenic views of the city and a well-stocked bar over the course of two hours.

In total there are three options: The New Year’s Eve Signature Brunch Cruise, Early New Year’s Eve Signature Dinner Cruise, and the New Year’s Eve Signature Dinner Cruise. More information on upgrades for each package can be found online.

cityexperiences.com

Bar Bombón

It’s one of the biggest nights of the year—well, two years actually—but that doesn’t mean celebrating has to break the bank. Center City hotspot Bar Bombón is hosting a late-night New Year’s Eve Happy Hour on Dec. 31 for $15.

The evening will be filled with festive music, swag, and the Times Square ball drop. Best of all, Philadelphians can try new menu items such as Caribbean Jerk-Spiced Seitan Wings ($8), Popcorn Buffalo Cauliflower ($5), Pulled “Pork” Jackfruit Sliders ($4), Chorizo Sliders ($4) and Philly Cheesesteak Empanadas ($6).

As a release states, drinks range in price from a $3 “Bye Bye 2022” shot, to a $6 “Margarita Meets Bubbles” with Tequila, brut, orange liqueur, lime, and gold dust. Reservations are limited, and guests can reserve a table for the celebration on OpenTable.

133 S. 18th Street, barbombon.com

Wilder

There are a few opportunities to celebrate the coming of a New Year at Wilder. From now until New Year’s Day, the hotspot is offering their ‘Bubbles & Pearls’ happy hour menu from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. (though on Jan. 1 they are open until 4 p.m.) The activation features a glass of Bical sparkling wine from Sidonio De Sousa, paired with a half-dozen mix of east and west coast oysters for $30.

And on New Year’s Eve, Wilder will be serving up their fare from 11 a.m. until midnight along with their special New Year’s Eve dinner menu.

2009 Sansom Street, wilderphilly.com

The Dutch

For New Year’s Day, Philadelphians can indulge in a brunch that starts the New Year off on the right note. The Dutch will be serving up their assortment of reimagined Pennsylvania Dutch classics on the 1st to ring in 2023 .

Highlights include a Crispy Lebanon Bologna Omelet ($16), Savory Dutch Baby ($15) boasting kielbasa, scallion, and powdered sugar, and Ring Bologna Eggs Benedict ($15) topped with two dippy eggs and creamed chipped beef. For one day only, foodies can also enjoy the traditional holiday dish of Pork & Sauerkraut ($24) composed of braised pork, accompanied by sauerkraut, and served with crispy house potatoes.

But that’s not all. According to a release, The Dutch will also be hosting an extra special New Year’s Eve dinner on Saturday, Dec. 31. The decadent five-course prix fixe menu will be inspired by predecessor sister restaurant Fond, and includes wine pairings, complimentary glasses of Champagne, add-on dishes, and other celebratory surprises for $250/person.

1537 S. 11th Street, thedutchphilly.com

Y2K New Year’s Eve Dance Party

This colorful and energetic celebration will take place at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at City Winery Philadelphia. DJ Rocky Rinaldi will be spinning late 90’s – early 2000’s pop, Europop, dance and club hits while there, and there will also be themed drink specials and a free champagne toast at midnight. Advanced tickets are $15+ and this event is 21+.

990 Filbert Street, citywinery.com

Xfinity Live!

It’s the end of 2022, so why not end this year with a bang at one of the city’s largest events for New Year’s Eve? The sports venue will house five different parties under one roof on Dec. 31, starting at 9 p.m. And what can Philadelphians find? There will be a DJ set up in NBC Sports Arena, a silent disco at 1100 Social, live music by local-favorite Split Decision in the Victory Beer Hall, karaoke in Broad Street Bullies Pub, and Buckle Bunnies cheering on bull riders in PBR Philly.

Attendees will enjoy an all-inclusive premium bar and food package with ticket purchase, which includes bottled and draft beers, premium cocktails, wine and non-alcoholic drinks, a release states. There will also be complimentary food from Geno’s Cheesesteaks, Chickie’s & Pete’s and Lorenzo and Sons Pizza. For those who can’t make it out that day, there will also be an Eagles vs Saints Watch Party at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Tables can be reserved by emailing Paula DiMauro at [email protected].

However, for industry and hospitality workers, more details on Xfinity’s New Year’s Eve Eve party on Dec. 30 can be found online for those who wish to celebrate a little early.

1100 Pattison Ave., xfinitylive.com