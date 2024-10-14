1 killed, more than 20 injured in NJ Transit train crash

Sign up for our Daily Email newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest local news throughout Philadelphia.

A New Jersey Transit River LINE train crashed early Monday morning in Burlington County, killing the conductor and leaving more than 20 riders injured, authorities said.

Officials said the southbound train struck a tree that was on the tracks at around 6 a.m. north of Roebling Station. The operator died and 23 of the 42 passengers on board reported nonlife-threatening and mostly minor injuries, according to NJ Transit.

NJ Transit Police are investigating the crash, and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has been briefed on the incident.

Service on the River LINE, which runs along the Delaware River between Trenton and Camden, remained suspended in both directions late Monday morning between Trenton and Florence. NJ Transit officials said busing is being offered.

This is a developing story. Check MetroPhiladelphia.com for updates.