Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Local

1 killed, more than 20 injured in NJ Transit train crash

By Posted on
train crash
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

A New Jersey Transit River LINE train crashed early Monday morning in Burlington County, killing the conductor and leaving more than 20 riders injured, authorities said.

Officials said the southbound train struck a tree that was on the tracks at around 6 a.m. north of Roebling Station. The operator died and 23 of the 42 passengers on board reported nonlife-threatening and mostly minor injuries, according to NJ Transit.

NJ Transit Police are investigating the crash, and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has been briefed on the incident.

Service on the River LINE, which runs along the Delaware River between Trenton and Camden, remained suspended in both directions late Monday morning between Trenton and Florence. NJ Transit officials said busing is being offered.

This is a developing story. Check MetroPhiladelphia.com for updates. 

About the Author

Jack Tomczuk

Jack Tomczuk is a Philadelphia native who started as a news reporter for Metro in March 2020 (just a couple days before COVID hit). Previously, he wrote for the Northeast Times, The Sun newspapers in Burlington and Camden counties and the Press of Atlantic City.

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites