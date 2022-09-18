Woman killed in North Philadelphia double shooting

At least one person was killed and eight others were injured in shootings over the weekend across Philadelphia.

Authorities said a 32-year-old woman died a short time after being shot in the face just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1700 block of W. Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia.

A second victim, a man described as around 30 years old, was struck in the head, neck and shoulder, according to police. He is expected to survive.

On Saturday, two young men were hospitalized after shots were fired at around 2 p.m. on the 3000 block of B Street in Kensington.

Investigators said an 18-year-old man was shot three times in the thigh and taken to Temple University Hospital with serious injuries. A 20-year-old man was hit in the right knee and listed in stable condition, authorities said.

In Northeast Philadelphia, someone shot a 43-year-old man twice in the back and once in the arm just before 1 p.m. Saturday on the 5300 block of Ditman Street in the Wissinoming neighborhood, police said.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and is expected to survive.

A 25-year-old man was shot several times in the leg and once in the head just before 5:15 a.m. Saturday on the 5600 block of Springfield Avenue in Kingsessing, according to authorities. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police said a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his left foot walked into the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia at around 1:15 a.m. Saturday. He is expected to physically recover, and authorities on Sunday were still working to determine the location of the shooting.

Gunfire left two men wounded just before 12:45 a.m. Saturday on the 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue in North Philadelphia, near Temple University’s main campus.

Authorities said a 22-year-old man was struck in the left foot and a 37-year-old man was shot in the arm. Both were later listed in stable condition.

Police did not report any arrests in connection with the weekend’s shootings.

Driver flees after fatal crash

A tow truck driver ran from the scene of a fatal crash early Sunday morning in East Germantown, police said.

The collision occurred at around 2:45 a.m. on the 1000 block of E. Chelten Avenue. A tow truck hit a car, which went on to smash into four parked vehicles, according to investigators. The car’s driver, a 51-year-old man, was ejected and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said the tow truck driver fled the area on foot. No further information was released about the suspect.