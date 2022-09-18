Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Philadelphia in 2022

The fall season is upon us, and with a chill in the air and the smell of wafting Bavarian pretzels coming around, it’s time to party German-style. Here is how to celebrate Oktoberfest in Philadelphia in 2022.

Craft Hall

Craft Hall’s three-week celebration is already in full swing, and will continue until Oct. 9. Throughout the duration of the activation, the Hall will be decked out with traditional Biergarten decor, Oktoberfest-themed menu additions will be added, as will special fall BBQ specials and additional treats such as beer from Mainstay Independent Brewery, beer steins, and pumpkin decorating ($5 small, $10 large).

Steins are $18 with refills being only $9 during this special event for Oktoberfest (with Helles, Poplar Pils, Bowline IPA, King Laird Weiss and Parks Pale being offered). Additionally, the indoor playground is now reopened for families as well.

901 N. Delaware Ave., crafthallphilly.com

La Cabra Brewing

La Cabra’s Berwyn location will be throwing down Oktoberfest-style on Oct. 1, from 1 to 6 p.m. While there, the festivities will feature traditional German fare from Executive Chef Patrick Seyfried, and a variety of yard games and live music. Seasonal beers and lagers will also be on draft (including the new “Altbier” brewed especially for the event), and guests who purchase a 20 oz La Cabra-branded dimple glass mug can drink from the mug the rest of the day. Lederhosen and Dirndls are encouraged.

642 Lancaster Ave, Berwyn, lacabrabrewing.com

Morgan’s Pier

As part of Fall Fest, Morgan’s Pier Oktoberfest will kick off Saturday, Oct. 8, from noon to 4 p.m. While there, visitors can indulge in free-flowing beer and pretzels, plus live music from Dub C. For $50 early bird and $60 general admission, however, guests will receive an open beer bar, unlimited soft pretzels, German-inspired food specials, and a Morgan’s Pier stein for the first 200 attendees through the door. After Oktoberfest, Philadelphians can also stick around for DJ Xtina from 6 to 10 p.m. and DJ Menace Cartel from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd, morganspier.com

South Street

Now in its 14th year, the Annual South Street Oktoberfest is back on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The celebrated event is known as one of the most popular ways to celebrate Oktoberfest in Philadelphia, and will be held on the 700 block of South Street. While there, visitors can sip on 10 different German beers available on draft, a wealth of German food, live Oompah music by Die Heimatklänge, German dancing by the United German Hungarians, flower crowns, a Liter Lift, games and more.

According to a release, the event is family-friendly and free to attend (pay as you go). Young or old, there is something for everyone at this event—but if you want more of an exclusive pass, the VIP experience is available. VIP passes are $120 and include entrance to the Brauer Bund Bierhall, a special buffet from noon to 6 p.m., a liter mug, 7 Bier/Merchandise Tokens, a 2022 Oktoberfest Tee Shirt, Haus Swag and private bathrooms. VIP passes are limited and must be purchased in advance.

Additionally, the South Street Festival and the Philly AIDS Thrift 17th Anniversary Block Party will be happening the same day.

brauhausschmitz.com

23rd Street Armory

Another big Oktoberfest celebration comes from the 23rd Street Armory, which is now in its 5th year. The 16,000 square foot space will be decked out with Bavarian blue and white ceilings, authentic festival tables and benches imported from Germany, as well as a lofted stage area for musical acts, which will include The Bratwurst Boys Saturday night and Brauhaus regulars Die Heimatklänge in both Friday and Saturday sessions.

The two day festival will also feature traditional Oktoberfest food (think sausage, chicken, pork, sauerkraut, potato salad, and pretzels of course) and will be provided by Chef Valentin Bay. Beer will be provided by Hofbräuhaus München – Das Original. There will be 1 of 3 separate 4-hour sessions each accommodating up to 1,400 people, and tickets range from $25 to $85 depending on what you want for this 21+ event.

22 S. 23rd St., 23rdstreetarmory.org

Revival Pizza Pub

According to a release, Revival will launch its Fall Beer Garden in the Weatherstone Town Square with live music, outdoor bars, lawn games and seasonal specials to carry Philadelphians through Oktoberfest season. In September, Revival will partner with Suburban Brewing Company to host a beer truck and outdoor bar weekly (running Thursday through Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.)

In October, Revival will then partner with Conshohocken Brewing, hosting a beer truck and outdoor bar (also to run every Thursday through Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.) Seasonal, fall and Oktoberfest specials include German white pizza, pretzels and beer cheese and more. Live music will also be on site.

240 Windgate Dr., Suite A7, Chester Springs, revivalpizzapub.com

City Works Eatery & Pour House

City Works in King of Prussia is throwing their own spin on an Oktoberfest in Philadelphia celebration. Available now until Oct. 3, Philadelphians can purchase German-inspired menu items and festive beers, including Smokehouse Currywurst (made with a spicy hot link, currywurst sauce, bacon braised sauerkraut, caramelized onions and a steak roll), Crispy Pork Belly Spaetzle (made with crispy braised pork belly, brown butter, roasted garlic, wilted arugula, spaetzle and Lagunitas spicy brown mustard), and Pork Schnitzel (made with a hand-pounded bone-in pork chop, warm potato salad and mustard cream sauce).

City Works will also offer a variety of Oktoberfest-inspired beers as part of its lineup of 90+ beers on tap, including Troegs Oktoberfest, Sam Adams Oktoberfest, Goose Island Oktoberfest, Dogfish Head Punkin’ and ACE Pumpkin.

220 Main St., King of Prussia, cityworksrestaurant.com