Find unique, local gifts during Old City Shopping Stroll

Philadelphians can shop til you drop in Old City this holiday season, with an array of special events, discounts and enticing incentives that make shopping local more fun than a ride on Santa’s sleigh.

The Old City Holiday Pass makes its debut this holiday season. Sign up at www.oldcitydistrict.org and enjoy special offers and deals at more than 40 shops, restaurants, museums, and attractions through Dec. 30. Plus, have the chance to win Old City holiday prize packs and $500 in gift cards to participating Old City businesses.

The Old City Shopping Stroll returns Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. Participating stores will extend their hours and shoppers will receive a free Old City tote bag with any purchase, while supplies last. Also, don’t miss the Farmers Market at Christ Church’s Holiday Pop-Up Market from 3-7 p.m. at 2nd and Church streets.

After shopping, Arch Street Meeting House, at 320 Arch Street, will offer a holiday showing of ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ from 7-8:30 p.m. Tickets are a suggested donation of $5 per attendee and includes admission to the museum. Attendees can bring snacks and the event is BYOB. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the movie begins at 7:30 p.m. Chairs will be provided, but picnic blankets are welcome.

Old City bakeries and sweet shops like Franklin Fountain, Shane’s Candy and Oui Pastry will also be serving up special seasonal sweets and treats.

Full details on all the festive and delicious happenings in Old City can be found online at oldcitydistrict.org/things-do/ historic-holidays-old-city