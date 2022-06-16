Philadelphia Flower Show goes full bloom for 2022

Philadelphia holds a lot of wonderful traditions, and come every spring/summer, one of the city’s most treasured annual events happens: The Philadelphia Flower Show.

Known as the nation’s largest and the world’s longest-running horticultural event, the PFS made a recent decision in 2021 to host its festivities outdoors at FDR Park— and with the beauty of nature being the natural appeal of the event, it really makes a lot of sense.

Although the show has been in full swing for about a week, the PFS officially closes on June 19, so there’s still an opportunity to get outdoors to explore everything the oasis has to offer.

The venue itself is situated adjacent to the South Philadelphia Sports Complex and is accessible to major highways and mass transit. The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society has worked this year to offer a space that incorporates natural elements with the vendors and showcases, which also helps stick with the theme: “In Full Bloom.”

As a release states, this year’s Flower Show will offer several new guest experiences, including new on-site activities and events, new family-friendly spaces, and a new show layout. The dining experience has also been revamped and the show will feature cuisine from near and far, with an emphasis on local culinary talent. Guests can look forward to refreshing floral-inspired cocktails, hometown Philadelphia favorites, dishes fresh off the grill, smoothies, salads, and delectable desserts.

Highlights include the 300-seat pop-up restaurant, The Lakes, with classic bistro fare from Brûlée Catering’s Chef Jean Marie Lacroix; a Happy Hour from Food, Wine & Spirits on June 17 from 4 to 8 p.m.; three daily live music performances from a variety of local bands and DJs curated by famed local musicians, SNACKTIME; a new full-scale marketplace; and much, much more.

Part of the appeal of the historic show is the visual feast one gets when attending. Photographer Zave Smith has been in the photography business in the City of Brotherly Love for over three decades, starting out working with products and food before evolving to shooting people and lifestyle in 2000. Now, his lens has put its focus on the Philadelphia Flower Show and everything it has to offer.

From vendors with smiling faces in front of floral backdrops to the main event itself—the flowers, Philadelphians can get an idea of what exactly is in full bloom while at FDR Park this weekend through Smith’s shots.

Exhibits at the PFS range in what they have in store, but some offer a unique perspective on the idea as a whole. Educational Exhibitor’s showcase, for one, is called “The Garden for Greater Good.” It’s meant to celebrate our belief that horticulture has the power to make positive social and environmental change —and that each and every one of us can harness that power.

There’s also a visual masterpiece from Schaffer Designs (aka Bill Schaffer and Kristine Kratt) which became the Winner of the 2022 Mayor’s Trophy for Innovative/Unique Design in the Floral category.

There are also different showcases that feature landscape architecture, landscape contracting and more. On top of the exhibitions, there are some special activations such as Artisan Row, Butterflies Live!, Potting Parties, Early Morning Photography Tours, Flowers After Hours and more (a full schedule can be found on the Philadelphia Flower Show’s website.)

For those who work up an appetite, there will also be a plethora of ways to eat as mentioned before. As a release states, with vendors that include Philly favorites – like Algorithm, a food truck known for its distinctive vegan eats, Sang Kee Noodle House’s Asian small plates/platters and Byz Empire, with its Mediterranean and Latin fusion menu – the Food Bazaar will allow guests to taste dishes from various cultures. In addition to the 18 vendors at the Food Bazaar, another 12 delicious and notable food merchants will be scattered throughout the show.

Whatever you set out to find at the Philadelphia Flower Show, inspiration will likely find you while you explore. Whether it makes you appreciate natural beauty, discover a new hobby, or just offers a wonderful way to spend your day, the PFS once again shows just how much growth and vision the outdoors can hold.

To find out more information about the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show, visit phsonline.org