Philadelphia announces grants to promote equitable access to monkeypox vaccine

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is seeking proposals to expand monkeypox vaccinations and outreach efforts for high-risk populations throughout the city.

The intent of the program is to promote equitable access to vaccines, as well as to ensure that accurate and timely information is available to people who are at high risk for monkeypox, particularly those who may be difficult to reach. Up to ten grants, up to $50,000, are expected to be awarded.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to make monkeypox vaccine more easily available to those folks that are being disproportionately affected by this outbreak, this grant program is intended to align with all of the great work already happening in the community,” said Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Frank Franklin in a statement. “By working with partners who know this community best, we hope to get more vulnerable populations vaccinated and the communicate the importance of getting vaccinated.”

Citywide data reveals far lower response rates to vaccine clinic invitations among Black residents than other groups. As of Aug. 23, 56% of cases reported in Philadelphia have occurred in Black residents, only 23% of vaccinations have been administered to Black persons.

Interested organizations can learn more about the grant program online.