Philadelphia to open all public pools this summer

Summer is here, and public pools throughout Philadelphia are making a splash.

The city will open 61 pools this summer, representing all of the outdoor public pools available for use. In addition, all public pools will host mandatory swim lessons for Parks & Recreation’s 6,000 summer campers.

“Thanks to hundreds of dedicated residents who stepped up and answered our call to work as lifeguards, we are bucking the national trend and on track to open 100% of available public pools this summer,” said Mayor Jim Kenny in a statement. “Our public pools are a sanctuary for residents on hot summer days, and an important place for communities to come together, relax, and recreate.”

With an identified workforce of approximately 700 pool staff, including 350 lifeguards and 350 pool maintenance attendants, the city is on track to safely open all available public pools this summer. All public pools offer free swimming lessons. Pool hours and details about swimming lessons are available on the Parks & Rec Finder App.

Forty-one public pools are scheduled to open this month. Twenty additional public pools will open on a rolling basis in early to mid-July. The 2023 pool opening schedule was developed based on equity, available staffing, and to maximize residents’ access to pools in every part of the city.

“Our public pools are a beloved part of summer in the city, and a great way to cool down, have fun, and stay active this summer,” said Interim Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Commissioner Orlando Rendon. “Like every municipality, seaside town, and private pool in the country, Philadelphia was facing a dire lifeguard shortage. With the support of so many Philadelphians, we are proud to be able to open 100% of the available pools this summer, a critical step to providing free swim lessons and building Philadelphia’s pipeline of future lifeguards.”

Residents can also stay cool and have fun this summer by visiting any of the city’s 90+ spraygrounds, open seven days a week through Labor Day. Residents can search for all open pools and spraygrounds near them using the Parks & Rec Finder App.

“This summer young people can go straight from the classroom to the pool deck,” said Bill Salvatore, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation’s Deputy Commissioner of Programs. “We are opening pools earlier than ever, and offering six weeks of swim lessons to thousands of summer campers, so there is a lot to be excited about on the public pool deck this year.”

The pool opening schedule is subject to change and available on phila.gov/ppr. Pool schedules vary by location, and are based on available staffing.