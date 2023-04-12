Philadelphia Works can help you get on the right career track

Tyrone Hampton, Jr., Director of Workforce Partnerships at Philadelphia Works, explains more:

How can the CAREER Dislocated Worker Grant help residents of the Greater Philadelphia region?

By connecting individuals to training and reemployment services that lead to high-quality, family sustaining-wages, while addressing the economic and workforce challenges caused and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who is eligible for assistance?

Anyone who lives in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, or Philadelphia counties and has been terminated, laid off, or who has received a notice of termination or layoff from employment, including separation notices from active military services, or eligible for unemployment or recently exhausted unemployment within the last 12 months, are likely to be eligible for assistance.

What are some of the training and reemployment services that are offered?

What’s great about the CAREER Dislocated Worker Grant is that it extends benefits over and beyond what is currently available to dislocated workers. The grant can cover the cost of training programs that exceed our normal training cap and all associated materials for the training, including, but not limited to books, equipment/tools, technology, and uniforms/mandatory work clothes. Trainings also need to be approved and eligible for funding.

How does one apply for rental or utility assistance?

Rental and utility assistance is included in eligibility. Once deemed eligible, our CAREER Dislocated Worker Grant team and PA CareerLink® staff can help streamline the connection to all benefits related to the grant.

Why do you think this program is important for the region?

We know that the challenges and hardships that came from the COVID-19 pandemic are still affecting many families and their ability to increase skills and get back to work. The CAREER Dislocated Worker Grant is an opportunity to support those who want training and employment opportunities in a very intentional way.

Those interested in enrolling in the program are encouraged to contact PA CareerLink® Philadelphia on its toll-free hotline at 1-833-750-5627, by email at [email protected], or visit pacareerlinkphl.org/dislocated-workers-grant-opportunity/#form to request more information.