Philadelphia Zoo teams up with PHL International to give travelers a wild(life) experience

Philadelphia Zoo’s education team and animal ambassadors are connecting travelers to species from around the globe. With their partnership with PHL International Airport, the program aims to delight travelers and create joyful discovery of animals and habitats.

Each month, the Philadelphia Zoo team will bring in ambassador animals to teach (and surprise) travelers as they wait for their flight, grab something to eat, or simply travel from security to their gate.

“The airport events are a reflection of the city and by having Philadelphia Zoo, one of the city’s greatest attractions, bring in live animals is an amazing and memorable experience for our passengers,” said Philadelphia International Airport Director of Guest Experience Leah Douglas. “It’s always fun seeing people’s expressions because it’s so unexpected and delightful.”

The education team said they’ve had dozens of amazing encounters with travelers who thank them for being there, like a family traveling from the United Kingdom who said learning about the animals made their long layover worth it, to Philly natives who say they haven’t been to the Zoo in years and feel it is time for them to go back.

“The biggest takeaway from this experience is that animals are a universal good,” said Philadelphia Zoo Director of Mission Integration Dani Hogan. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from or what you do — seeing a live animal just enjoying themselves in a surprising way is such a genuinely good thing for people to experience.”

The Philadelphia Zoo appearances take place on the stage across from the food court between terminals B and C. Animal lovers can also check out the Zoo’s (@philadelphiazoo) and PHL’s (@phl_airport) Instagram pages to check out their visits as well.

Upcoming visits will take place on March 16, April 6, and May 11, from 1 to 3 p.m. each day.