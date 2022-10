Sign up for our Daily Email newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest local news throughout Philadelphia.

The City of Philadelphia, in partnership with the Philadelphia Phillies, hosted a pep rally at Thomas Paine Plaza on Friday, ahead of this weekend’s National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres. The Rally for Red October Bus made a special stop and local fans cheered with rally towels, posters and more.

ALL IMAGES BY NATE WILLISON