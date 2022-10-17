Philly Cider Week returns in 2022 with sweet sips and new events

Philadelphia itself might not be a city full of orchards, but it knows how to celebrate the fruits of its labor—and we’re talking cider.

Philly Cider Week annually comes around every year to promote and celebrate orchard-driven cider, with a focus on cideries based out of Pennsylvania and highlighting PA-grown apples.

The celebration kicks off this year on Sunday, Oct. 23 with a brand-new food-focused fall festival: Cochon et Cidre. From noon to 6 p.m. on that date, neighboring Old City hotspots Royal Boucherie and Khyber Pass Pub will take their services outdoors to serve up one massive whole roasted pig, served with apple mustard slaw, (as a choice of platter or poboy), plus pork belly cracklins with hot sauce, smoked sausage with grilled peppers and onions, boudin and vegan boudin, and much more.

The outdoor seating (which comes on a first-come, first-serve basis) will also be serving up a selection of small plates, entrées, and desserts spanning oysters, pork tenderloin, red wine braised pork cheek, Cajun deviled eggs, a pork/apple and blue cheese tartlet, beignets, and bananas foster pudding.

Those who head to Cochon et Cidre can also hear the live sounds of jazz from Ben Karp Trio and Drew Nugent & The Midnight Society. The event is open to the public and free to attend, with pay-as-you-go food and beverage. Reservations for indoor dining are encouraged and can be made by calling either restaurant or visiting Royal Boucherie’s website or OpenTable.

And throughout the event on the 23rd and Philly Cider Week, visitors will also be able to sip on Ploughman Cider, ANXO Cider, and Dressler Estate being poured from the Khyber Pass Pub bar, and French-focused ciders at Royal Boucherie including Oiharte Sagardoa Cider and Maison Toutain Cidre Bouché by Calvados Toutain.

Additionally, as a release states, for spirited sippers, Royal Boucherie will be mixing up a Pork Fat Washed Calvados Old Fashioned, curated by Lead Bartender Eden Beschen. Cochon et Cidre is the brainchild of Chef Brian Lofink, Culinary Director of Simons, Frank & Co., in addition to Royal Boucherie’s Executive Chef Christopher Conrow and Khyber Pass Pub’s Executive Chef Nic Macri.

“With Cochon et Cidre, we are inspired by the spirit and traditions of a Cajun boucherie, which is the ultimate celebration of family, community, and (of course) pork,” said Macri in a statement.

The new event is ultimately here to showcase the New Orleans styled food and beverage from Khyber Pass Pub, and the traditional French influences featured at Royal Boucherie. And the experience is reminiscent of pig roasts in both Louisiana and France.

And that focus on localized services mentioned before? For Cochon, everything is sourced directly from Philadelphia-based, small-production purveyor Le Bouchon Imports for Royal Boucherie.

“It’s been a blast collaborating with our neighbors and close friends at Khyber Pass Pub on a menu and event that perfectly represents both of our ethos’s and character,” Royal Boucherie’s Conrow added in another statement. “We’re pumped to show our loyal customers and new guests alike that after a major renaissance for both restaurants, we’re coming together for a fun, unforgettable experience that will surely showcase the flavors of the season.”

Philly Cider Week will then continue on with a slew of other events spanning educational activations (such as Cider School with historian Mike Turdo and Ploughman Cider at Middle Child Clubhouse on Oct. 24), specialty dinners (such as River Twice’s Mid-Atlantic Harvest Dinner, also on Oct. 24), quizzo events (like at SouthHouse on Oct. 26), immersive pairings (such as with Di Bruno Bros. cheese selection on Oct. 27) and even unique releases (including the Halloween “Blood Bath” Cider Release at Hale & True Taproom on Oct. 29).

Another standout though the spirited celebration comes the week leading up to Halloween—The Good King Tavern will be throwing their fan-favorite Cidre & Seafood Normandy Cave à Manger on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. Throughout the evening, guests may expect an experience full of a la carte cheese (such as gooey Camembert) and oysters (from Brigantine Oyster Company) paired with traditional cidre of the North Atlantic French coastal towns of Normandy as well as the Loire Valley. More information can be found online.

And to close it all off, the 2022 Philly Cider Week will host its finale event on Sunday, Oct. 30. From noon to 5 p.m., Philadelphians can check out the Carnival of Thirsty Souls where a “spooky” street festival will take over 7th Street between South and Bainbridge.

While there, Philadelphians can taste samples from local cideries along with a selection of local artists, vendors, and food options. Highlighted offerings come from Camuna Cellars, Ploughman Cider Farm, Manoff Market Cidery, Ironbound Cider, and more. Tickets are now available online, and for those who know that they want to try out more than one event, advance tickets are available through the “Cider Passport.” The passport will provide guests a 2 oz sample from each cidery—early bird tickets are available at $16 now until Oct. 23, after which tickets will be available for $18.

Finally, live entertainment will also be sprinkled throughout the day with performances by The Brandywine Riders, Huston West of the Cheddar Boys and a few others. The full schedule and timing of entertainment can be found online.

The complete line-up of the 2022 Philly Cider Week and more information can be found at phillyciderweek.com